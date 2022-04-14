RabbitX (RBX) Tokenomics

RabbitX (RBX) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into RabbitX (RBX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
RabbitX (RBX) Information

RabbitX is a global permissionless perpetual exchange built on Starknet. RabbitX is building the most secure and liquid global derivatives network, giving you 24/7 access to global markets anywhere in the world, with 20x leverage.

Official Website:
https://www.rabbitx.io
Whitepaper:
https://docs.rabbitx.io
Block Explorer:
https://etherscan.io/token/0x3Ba925fdeAe6B46d0BB4d424D829982Cb2F7309e

RabbitX (RBX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for RabbitX (RBX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 465.16K
$ 465.16K$ 465.16K
Total Supply:
$ 1.00B
$ 1.00B$ 1.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 877.67M
$ 877.67M$ 877.67M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 530.00K
$ 530.00K$ 530.00K
All-Time High:
$ 0.304
$ 0.304$ 0.304
All-Time Low:
$ 0.000304636677143829
$ 0.000304636677143829$ 0.000304636677143829
Current Price:
$ 0.00053
$ 0.00053$ 0.00053

RabbitX (RBX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of RabbitX (RBX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of RBX tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many RBX tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

RabbitX (RBX) Price History

Analyzing the price history of RBX helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

RBX Price Prediction

Want to know where RBX might be heading? Our RBX price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.