What is RDEX (RDEX)

Orders.Exchange is the first fully-architected order book decentralised exchange on the Bitcoin Layer 1 network. It combines the Ordinals protocol, PSBT technology, Bitcoin scripts, and the Nostr protocol to create the world's first complete trading system and liquidity pool solution based on the Bitcoin Layer 1 network. It has independently written the NIP protocol, which allows user orders to circulate among different DEXs, and is actively promoting the development of the Bitcoin ecosystem and exploring the boundaries of Bitcoin DeFi.

RDEX is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your RDEX investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



RDEX Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as RDEX, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of RDEX? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our RDEX price prediction page.

RDEX Price History

Tracing RDEX's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing RDEX's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our RDEX price history page.

RDEX (RDEX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of RDEX (RDEX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about RDEX token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy RDEX (RDEX)

Looking for how to buy RDEX? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase RDEX on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

RDEX to Local Currencies

People Also Ask: Other Questions About RDEX What is the price of RDEX (RDEX) today? The live price of RDEX (RDEX) is 0.00124 USD . What is the market cap of RDEX (RDEX)? The current market cap of RDEX is $ 0.00 USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of RDEX by its real-time market price of 0.00124 USD . What is the circulating supply of RDEX (RDEX)? The current circulating supply of RDEX (RDEX) is 0.00 USD . What was the highest price of RDEX (RDEX)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of RDEX (RDEX) is 0.398 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of RDEX (RDEX)? The 24-hour trading volume of RDEX (RDEX) is $ 35.89K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

