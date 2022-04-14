Wrapped REACT (REACT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Wrapped REACT (REACT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Wrapped REACT (REACT) Information
Reactive Network is an execution layer enabling reactive smart contracts to monitor on-chain and off-chain events and execute the instant a trigger fires. Powered by the high-speed ReactVM and a Proof-of-Stake validator set, it plugs into any chain, enabling DeFi, AI, gaming, and DePIN apps to enjoy millisecond-level, fully on-chain automation—no opaque off-chain bots required. $REACT is the community-owned engine behind it all: every gas payment, event-processing fee, and validator stake is settled in $REACT, with zero VC allocation. As network fees are burned while new rewards are minted, the tokenomics tilt deflationary at scale, tightening supply in step with adoption.
Official Website: https://reactive.network/
Whitepaper: https://dev.reactive.network/
Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x817162975186d4d53dbf5a7377dd45376e2d2fc5

Wrapped REACT (REACT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Market Cap: $ 0.00
Total Supply: $ 500.00M
Circulating Supply: $ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 31.41M
All-Time High: $ 0.09426
All-Time Low: $ 0.01737960734108853
Current Price: $ 0.06281

Wrapped REACT (REACT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Wrapped REACT (REACT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply: The maximum number of REACT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply: The hard cap on how many REACT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

