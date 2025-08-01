What is REDX (REDX)

The REDX Project leverages Web3 technology to create innovative entertainment experiences and aims to build a sustainable global entertainment economy. With Tokyo Tower as the ground zero, REDX establishes a Web3 hub centered around RED° TOKYO TOWER, where fans, creators, content (IP), investors, and partners come together. Using REDX tokens as the core, we are expanding next-generation entertainment experiences to the world by integrating online and offline interactions.

REDX (REDX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of REDX (REDX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about REDX token's extensive tokenomics now!

REDX to Local Currencies

1 REDX to VND ₫ 138.52216 1 REDX to AUD A$ 0.0081592 1 REDX to GBP ￡ 0.003948 1 REDX to EUR € 0.00457968 1 REDX to USD $ 0.005264 1 REDX to MYR RM 0.02242464 1 REDX to TRY ₺ 0.21403424 1 REDX to JPY ¥ 0.7896 1 REDX to ARS ARS$ 7.22083936 1 REDX to RUB ₽ 0.42680512 1 REDX to INR ₹ 0.46049472 1 REDX to IDR Rp 86.29506816 1 REDX to KRW ₩ 7.331436 1 REDX to PHP ₱ 0.306628 1 REDX to EGP ￡E. 0.25567248 1 REDX to BRL R$ 0.0294784 1 REDX to CAD C$ 0.00726432 1 REDX to BDT ৳ 0.64315552 1 REDX to NGN ₦ 8.06123696 1 REDX to UAH ₴ 0.21945616 1 REDX to VES Bs 0.647472 1 REDX to CLP $ 5.116608 1 REDX to PKR Rs 1.49244928 1 REDX to KZT ₸ 2.86240528 1 REDX to THB ฿ 0.17244864 1 REDX to TWD NT$ 0.15744624 1 REDX to AED د.إ 0.01931888 1 REDX to CHF Fr 0.00426384 1 REDX to HKD HK$ 0.04126976 1 REDX to MAD .د.م 0.04800768 1 REDX to MXN $ 0.09938432 1 REDX to PLN zł 0.01968736 1 REDX to RON лв 0.02337216 1 REDX to SEK kr 0.0515872 1 REDX to BGN лв 0.00900144 1 REDX to HUF Ft 1.84440032 1 REDX to CZK Kč 0.11328128 1 REDX to KWD د.ك 0.001610784 1 REDX to ILS ₪ 0.01784496

People Also Ask: Other Questions About REDX What is the price of REDX (REDX) today? The live price of REDX (REDX) is 0.005264 USD . What is the market cap of REDX (REDX)? The current market cap of REDX is $ 20.91M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of REDX by its real-time market price of 0.005264 USD . What is the circulating supply of REDX (REDX)? The current circulating supply of REDX (REDX) is 3.97B USD . What was the highest price of REDX (REDX)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of REDX (REDX) is 0.019487 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of REDX (REDX)? The 24-hour trading volume of REDX (REDX) is $ 139.38K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

