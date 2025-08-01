More About REEF

REEF Price Info

REEF Whitepaper

REEF Official Website

REEF Tokenomics

REEF Price Forecast

REEF History

REEF Buying Guide

REEF-to-Fiat Currency Converter

REEF Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Reef Logo

Reef Price(REEF)

Reef (REEF) Live Price Chart

$0.0002566
$0.0002566$0.0002566
-0.58%1D
USD

REEF Live Price Data & Information

Reef (REEF) is currently trading at 0.0002566 USD with a market cap of 5.39M USD. REEF to USD price is updated in real-time.

Reef Key Market Performance:

$ 59.79K USD
24-hour trading volume
-0.58%
Reef 24-hour price change
21.02B USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the REEF to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate REEF price information.

REEF Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Reef for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.000001497-0.58%
30 Days$ +0.0000559+27.85%
60 Days$ +0.0000093+3.76%
90 Days$ -0.0000724-22.01%
Reef Price Change Today

Today, REEF recorded a change of $ -0.000001497 (-0.58%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Reef 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0000559 (+27.85%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Reef 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, REEF saw a change of $ +0.0000093 (+3.76%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Reef 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0000724 (-22.01%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

REEF Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Reef: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.0002434
$ 0.0002434$ 0.0002434

$ 0.0002665
$ 0.0002665$ 0.0002665

$ 0.007859
$ 0.007859$ 0.007859

-0.35%

-0.58%

-11.61%

REEF Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 5.39M
$ 5.39M$ 5.39M

$ 59.79K
$ 59.79K$ 59.79K

21.02B
21.02B 21.02B

What is Reef (REEF)

Reef Finance is a liquidity aggregator and multi-chain smart yield engine that allows the integration of any DeFi protocol. It has been created with Polkadot, and shares its security model across the ecosystem while enabling cross-chain integrations.

Reef is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Reef investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check REEF staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Reef on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Reef buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Reef Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Reef, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of REEF? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Reef price prediction page.

Reef Price History

Tracing REEF's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing REEF's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Reef price history page.

Reef (REEF) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Reef (REEF) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about REEF token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Reef (REEF)

Looking for how to buy Reef? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Reef on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

REEF to Local Currencies

1 REEF to VND
6.752429
1 REEF to AUD
A$0.00039773
1 REEF to GBP
0.00019245
1 REEF to EUR
0.000223242
1 REEF to USD
$0.0002566
1 REEF to MYR
RM0.001093116
1 REEF to TRY
0.010433356
1 REEF to JPY
¥0.03849
1 REEF to ARS
ARS$0.351988484
1 REEF to RUB
0.020805128
1 REEF to INR
0.022447368
1 REEF to IDR
Rp4.206556704
1 REEF to KRW
0.35737965
1 REEF to PHP
0.01494695
1 REEF to EGP
￡E.0.012463062
1 REEF to BRL
R$0.00143696
1 REEF to CAD
C$0.000354108
1 REEF to BDT
0.031351388
1 REEF to NGN
0.392954674
1 REEF to UAH
0.010697654
1 REEF to VES
Bs0.0315618
1 REEF to CLP
$0.2494152
1 REEF to PKR
Rs0.072751232
1 REEF to KZT
0.139531382
1 REEF to THB
฿0.008406216
1 REEF to TWD
NT$0.007674906
1 REEF to AED
د.إ0.000941722
1 REEF to CHF
Fr0.000207846
1 REEF to HKD
HK$0.002011744
1 REEF to MAD
.د.م0.002340192
1 REEF to MXN
$0.004844608
1 REEF to PLN
0.000959684
1 REEF to RON
лв0.001139304
1 REEF to SEK
kr0.00251468
1 REEF to BGN
лв0.000438786
1 REEF to HUF
Ft0.089907508
1 REEF to CZK
0.005522032
1 REEF to KWD
د.ك0.0000785196
1 REEF to ILS
0.000869874

Reef Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Reef, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Reef Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Reef

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025

Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

August 1, 2025

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off

MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!

July 31, 2025

What is XRP? Complete Guide to Ripple’s Cryptocurrency and Prediction

This comprehensive guide explores everything you need to know about XRP cryptocurrency, from its revolutionary technology and real-world applications to investment considerations and future prospects. Whether you’re a crypto beginner or seasoned investor, you’ll discover how XRP’s unique approach to digital payments is reshaping the global financial landscape.

July 31, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

REEF
REEF
USD
USD

1 REEF = 0.0002566 USD

Trade

REEFUSDT
$0.0002566
$0.0002566$0.0002566
+3.92%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee