REI Network (REI) Information REI Network（GXChain2.0） is an EVM-compatible public blockchain. As an Ethereum para chain, it owns the features of lightweight, free and dev-friendly. REI Network is to effectively solve the current high cost and low-efficiency problems of public chains. Therefore, REI Network can achieve free, low-cost development, and rapid migration of applications, and can be shared and symbiotic with the EVM ecosystem, also supporting the development of Defi, GameFi, and NFT. Official Website: https://rei.network/ Block Explorer: https://scan.rei.network/ Buy REI Now!

REI Network (REI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for REI Network (REI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 17.66M $ 17.66M $ 17.66M Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 950.00M $ 950.00M $ 950.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 0.35798 $ 0.35798 $ 0.35798 All-Time Low: $ 0.013414807506717278 $ 0.013414807506717278 $ 0.013414807506717278 Current Price: $ 0.01859 $ 0.01859 $ 0.01859 Learn more about REI Network (REI) price

REI Network (REI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of REI Network (REI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of REI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many REI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand REI's tokenomics, explore REI token's live price!

