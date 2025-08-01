More About REKTCOIN

$0.0000009371
-18.44%1D
REKTCOIN Live Price Data & Information

Rekt (REKTCOIN) is currently trading at 0.0000009371 USD with a market cap of 239.69M USD. REKTCOIN to USD price is updated in real-time.

Rekt Key Market Performance:

$ 10.81K USD
24-hour trading volume
-18.44%
Rekt 24-hour price change
255.78T USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the REKTCOIN to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate REKTCOIN price information.

REKTCOIN Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Rekt for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0000002118701-18.44%
30 Days$ +0.0000006671+247.07%
60 Days$ +0.00000069399+285.46%
90 Days$ +0.00000082978+773.18%
Rekt Price Change Today

Today, REKTCOIN recorded a change of $ -0.0000002118701 (-18.44%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Rekt 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0000006671 (+247.07%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Rekt 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, REKTCOIN saw a change of $ +0.00000069399 (+285.46%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Rekt 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.00000082978 (+773.18%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

REKTCOIN Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Rekt: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.0000008108
$ 0.00000132297
$ 0.00000139176
-2.37%

-18.44%

+12.09%

REKTCOIN Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 239.69M
$ 10.81K
255.78T
What is Rekt (REKTCOIN)

The REKT project is a meme-based, community-driven ecosystem that integrates art, culture, and consumer products like Rekt Drinks, targeting digitally-savvy, culturally engaged crypto enthusiasts and collectors.

Rekt is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Rekt investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check REKTCOIN staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Rekt on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Rekt buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Rekt Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Rekt, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of REKTCOIN? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Rekt price prediction page.

Rekt Price History

Tracing REKTCOIN's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing REKTCOIN's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Rekt price history page.

Rekt (REKTCOIN) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Rekt (REKTCOIN) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about REKTCOIN token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Rekt (REKTCOIN)

Looking for how to buy Rekt? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Rekt on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

REKTCOIN to Local Currencies

