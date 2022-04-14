Renta Network (RENTA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Renta Network (RENTA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Renta Network (RENTA) Information Renta Network is building a transformative rental ecosystem by integrating blockchain, Web3, and AI solutions. Focused on decentralization, transaction security, and Real World Assets (RWA), the platform delivers a transparent, secure, and cost-efficient experience for users. Official Website: https://www.renta.network Whitepaper: https://renta.network/whitebook.pdf Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x792905a8b7c0a22d56e78e849f95c162018a4e2d Buy RENTA Now!

Renta Network (RENTA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Renta Network (RENTA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 3.56M $ 3.56M $ 3.56M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 358.47M $ 358.47M $ 358.47M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 9.93M $ 9.93M $ 9.93M All-Time High: $ 0.01812 $ 0.01812 $ 0.01812 All-Time Low: $ 0.003994700085988189 $ 0.003994700085988189 $ 0.003994700085988189 Current Price: $ 0.009932 $ 0.009932 $ 0.009932 Learn more about Renta Network (RENTA) price

Renta Network (RENTA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Renta Network (RENTA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of RENTA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many RENTA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand RENTA's tokenomics, explore RENTA token's live price!

