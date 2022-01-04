Renewable Energy (RET) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Renewable Energy (RET), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Renewable Energy (RET) Information Renewable Energy Token (RET) token is a BEP-20 token created on January 04, 2022 on the Binance Smart Chain network and that one designed to the functional and experience for all supporters of renewable energy. It allows them to participate in the creation of physical projects on renewable energy that are environmentally friendly. In addition, those who hold the RET, both contribute to the spread of renewable energy and benefit from its rewards Official Website: https://ret.life/ Whitepaper: https://ret.life/whitepaper-english.pdf Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x10b9dd394467f2cfbc769e07e88dc7e2c41b0965 Buy RET Now!

Renewable Energy (RET) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Renewable Energy (RET), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 419.05K $ 419.05K $ 419.05K Total Supply: $ 50,000.00T $ 50,000.00T $ 50,000.00T Circulating Supply: $ 20,117.71T $ 20,117.71T $ 20,117.71T FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.04M $ 1.04M $ 1.04M All-Time High: $ 0.00000000052 $ 0.00000000052 $ 0.00000000052 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00000000002083 $ 0.00000000002083 $ 0.00000000002083 Learn more about Renewable Energy (RET) price

Renewable Energy (RET) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Renewable Energy (RET) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of RET tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many RET tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand RET's tokenomics, explore RET token's live price!

How to Buy RET Interested in adding Renewable Energy (RET) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy RET, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy RET on MEXC now!

Renewable Energy (RET) Price History Analyzing the price history of RET helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore RET Price History now!

RET Price Prediction Want to know where RET might be heading? Our RET price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See RET token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!