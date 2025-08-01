More About RETARDIO

RETARDIO (RETARDIO) Live Price Chart

$0.02508
$0.02508$0.02508
0.00%1D
USD

RETARDIO Live Price Data & Information

RETARDIO (RETARDIO) is currently trading at 0.02508 USD with a market cap of 24.47M USD. RETARDIO to USD price is updated in real-time.

RETARDIO Key Market Performance:

$ 533.78 USD
24-hour trading volume
0.00%
RETARDIO 24-hour price change
975.67M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the RETARDIO to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate RETARDIO price information.

RETARDIO Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of RETARDIO for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 00.00%
30 Days$ +0.00811+47.79%
60 Days$ +0.00592+30.89%
90 Days$ +0.00386+18.19%
RETARDIO Price Change Today

Today, RETARDIO recorded a change of $ 0 (0.00%), reflecting its latest market activity.

RETARDIO 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.00811 (+47.79%), showing the token's short-term performance.

RETARDIO 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, RETARDIO saw a change of $ +0.00592 (+30.89%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

RETARDIO 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.00386 (+18.19%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

RETARDIO Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of RETARDIO: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.02496
$ 0.02496$ 0.02496

$ 0.03799
$ 0.03799$ 0.03799

$ 0.14061
$ 0.14061$ 0.14061

0.00%

0.00%

-21.92%

RETARDIO Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 24.47M
$ 24.47M$ 24.47M

$ 533.78
$ 533.78$ 533.78

975.67M
975.67M 975.67M

What is RETARDIO (RETARDIO)

A memecoin with clown elements has NFTs on Solana.

RETARDIO Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as RETARDIO, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of RETARDIO? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our RETARDIO price prediction page.

RETARDIO Price History

Tracing RETARDIO's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing RETARDIO's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our RETARDIO price history page.

RETARDIO (RETARDIO) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of RETARDIO (RETARDIO) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about RETARDIO token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy RETARDIO (RETARDIO)

Looking for how to buy RETARDIO? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase RETARDIO on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

RETARDIO to Local Currencies

RETARDIO Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of RETARDIO, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official RETARDIO Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About RETARDIO

Disclaimer

