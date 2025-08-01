More About RETIK

Retik Finance (RETIK) Live Price Chart

$0.0007324
$0.0007324$0.0007324
+1.34%1D
USD

RETIK Live Price Data & Information

Retik Finance (RETIK) is currently trading at 0.0007324 USD with a market cap of 0.00 USD. RETIK to USD price is updated in real-time.

Retik Finance Key Market Performance:

$ 48.24K USD
24-hour trading volume
+1.34%
Retik Finance 24-hour price change
0.00 USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the RETIK to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market.

RETIK Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Retik Finance for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.000009684+1.34%
30 Days$ +0.0000174+2.43%
60 Days$ -0.0005616-43.41%
90 Days$ -0.0011506-61.11%
Retik Finance Price Change Today

Today, RETIK recorded a change of $ +0.000009684 (+1.34%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Retik Finance 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0000174 (+2.43%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Retik Finance 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, RETIK saw a change of $ -0.0005616 (-43.41%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Retik Finance 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0011506 (-61.11%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

RETIK Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Retik Finance: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.000699
$ 0.000699$ 0.000699

$ 0.0007409
$ 0.0007409$ 0.0007409

$ 2.49
$ 2.49$ 2.49

-0.07%

+1.34%

+1.58%

RETIK Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

$ 48.24K
$ 48.24K$ 48.24K

0.00
0.00 0.00

What is Retik Finance (RETIK)

Retik Finance (RETIK) is a cutting-edge decentralized finance (DeFi) project revolutionizing global transactions with its innovative suite of financial solutions. Introducing futuristic DeFi Debit Cards, a Smart Crypto Payment Gateway, AI-powered Peer-to-Peer (P2P) lending, and a Multi-Chain Non-Custodial Highly Secured DeFi Wallet.

Retik Finance is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Retik Finance investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check RETIK staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Retik Finance on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Retik Finance buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Retik Finance Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Retik Finance, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of RETIK? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Retik Finance price prediction page.

Retik Finance Price History

Tracing RETIK's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing RETIK's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Retik Finance price history page.

Retik Finance (RETIK) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Retik Finance (RETIK) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about RETIK token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Retik Finance (RETIK)

Looking for how to buy Retik Finance? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Retik Finance on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide.

RETIK to Local Currencies

1 RETIK to VND
19.273106
1 RETIK to AUD
A$0.00113522
1 RETIK to GBP
0.0005493
1 RETIK to EUR
0.000637188
1 RETIK to USD
$0.0007324
1 RETIK to MYR
RM0.003120024
1 RETIK to TRY
0.029779384
1 RETIK to JPY
¥0.10986
1 RETIK to ARS
ARS$1.004662376
1 RETIK to RUB
0.05939764
1 RETIK to INR
0.064070352
1 RETIK to IDR
Rp12.006555456
1 RETIK to KRW
1.0200501
1 RETIK to PHP
0.042596384
1 RETIK to EGP
￡E.0.035572668
1 RETIK to BRL
R$0.00410144
1 RETIK to CAD
C$0.001010712
1 RETIK to BDT
0.089484632
1 RETIK to NGN
1.121590036
1 RETIK to UAH
0.030533756
1 RETIK to VES
Bs0.0900852
1 RETIK to CLP
$0.710428
1 RETIK to PKR
Rs0.207650048
1 RETIK to KZT
0.398257148
1 RETIK to THB
฿0.023971452
1 RETIK to TWD
NT$0.021906084
1 RETIK to AED
د.إ0.002687908
1 RETIK to CHF
Fr0.000593244
1 RETIK to HKD
HK$0.005742016
1 RETIK to MAD
.د.م0.006679488
1 RETIK to MXN
$0.013813064
1 RETIK to PLN
0.002739176
1 RETIK to RON
лв0.003251856
1 RETIK to SEK
kr0.007170196
1 RETIK to BGN
лв0.001252404
1 RETIK to HUF
Ft0.256530424
1 RETIK to CZK
0.015753924
1 RETIK to KWD
د.ك0.0002241144
1 RETIK to ILS
0.002482836

Retik Finance Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Retik Finance, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Retik Finance Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Retik Finance

