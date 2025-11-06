ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Flip Fest
The live Revive Finance price today is 0.000496 USD. Track real-time REVIVE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore REVIVE price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Revive Finance price today is 0.000496 USD. Track real-time REVIVE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore REVIVE price trend easily at MEXC now.

More About REVIVE

REVIVE Price Info

What is REVIVE

REVIVE Official Website

REVIVE Tokenomics

REVIVE Price Forecast

REVIVE History

REVIVE Buying Guide

REVIVE-to-Fiat Currency Converter

REVIVE Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Revive Finance Logo

Revive Finance Price(REVIVE)

1 REVIVE to USD Live Price:

$0.000496
$0.000496$0.000496
-25.97%1D
USD
Revive Finance (REVIVE) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-11-06 20:34:38 (UTC+8)

Revive Finance (REVIVE) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.000346
$ 0.000346$ 0.000346
24H Low
$ 0.00102
$ 0.00102$ 0.00102
24H High

$ 0.000346
$ 0.000346$ 0.000346

$ 0.00102
$ 0.00102$ 0.00102

--
----

--
----

-0.41%

-25.97%

-55.32%

-55.32%

Revive Finance (REVIVE) real-time price is $ 0.000496. Over the past 24 hours, REVIVE traded between a low of $ 0.000346 and a high of $ 0.00102, showing active market volatility. REVIVE's all-time high price is --, while its all-time low price is --.

In terms of short-term performance, REVIVE has changed by -0.41% over the past hour, -25.97% over 24 hours, and -55.32% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Revive Finance (REVIVE) Market Information

--
----

$ 13.88K
$ 13.88K$ 13.88K

$ 496.00K
$ 496.00K$ 496.00K

--
----

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

APTOS

The current Market Cap of Revive Finance is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 13.88K. The circulating supply of REVIVE is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 496.00K.

Revive Finance (REVIVE) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Revive Finance for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.000174-25.97%
30 Days$ -0.004504-90.08%
60 Days$ -0.004504-90.08%
90 Days$ -0.004504-90.08%
Revive Finance Price Change Today

Today, REVIVE recorded a change of $ -0.000174 (-25.97%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Revive Finance 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.004504 (-90.08%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Revive Finance 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, REVIVE saw a change of $ -0.004504 (-90.08%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Revive Finance 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.004504 (-90.08%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Revive Finance (REVIVE)?

Check out the Revive Finance Price History page now.

What is Revive Finance (REVIVE)

Revive Finance is an Aptos DeFi protocol for leveraged yield farming platform designed to empower users with smarter investment tools, a robust points-based rewards system, and seamless integrations. With a focus on security, transparency, and community-driven growth, we’re building a platform that redefines financial potential.

Revive Finance is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Revive Finance investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check REVIVE staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Revive Finance on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Revive Finance buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Revive Finance Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Revive Finance (REVIVE) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Revive Finance (REVIVE) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Revive Finance.

Check the Revive Finance price prediction now!

Revive Finance (REVIVE) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Revive Finance (REVIVE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about REVIVE token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Revive Finance (REVIVE)

Looking for how to buy Revive Finance? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Revive Finance on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

REVIVE to Local Currencies

1 Revive Finance(REVIVE) to VND
13.05224
1 Revive Finance(REVIVE) to AUD
A$0.00075888
1 Revive Finance(REVIVE) to GBP
0.00037696
1 Revive Finance(REVIVE) to EUR
0.00042656
1 Revive Finance(REVIVE) to USD
$0.000496
1 Revive Finance(REVIVE) to MYR
RM0.00207328
1 Revive Finance(REVIVE) to TRY
0.02088656
1 Revive Finance(REVIVE) to JPY
¥0.075888
1 Revive Finance(REVIVE) to ARS
ARS$0.71987952
1 Revive Finance(REVIVE) to RUB
0.04024544
1 Revive Finance(REVIVE) to INR
0.04395552
1 Revive Finance(REVIVE) to IDR
Rp8.26666336
1 Revive Finance(REVIVE) to PHP
0.02918464
1 Revive Finance(REVIVE) to EGP
￡E.0.02347072
1 Revive Finance(REVIVE) to BRL
R$0.00264864
1 Revive Finance(REVIVE) to CAD
C$0.0006944
1 Revive Finance(REVIVE) to BDT
0.06051696
1 Revive Finance(REVIVE) to NGN
0.71366464
1 Revive Finance(REVIVE) to COP
$1.90037936
1 Revive Finance(REVIVE) to ZAR
R.0.00861056
1 Revive Finance(REVIVE) to UAH
0.02086176
1 Revive Finance(REVIVE) to TZS
T.Sh.1.218672
1 Revive Finance(REVIVE) to VES
Bs0.110608
1 Revive Finance(REVIVE) to CLP
$0.467232
1 Revive Finance(REVIVE) to PKR
Rs0.14018944
1 Revive Finance(REVIVE) to KZT
0.26091088
1 Revive Finance(REVIVE) to THB
฿0.01603568
1 Revive Finance(REVIVE) to TWD
NT$0.01532144
1 Revive Finance(REVIVE) to AED
د.إ0.00182032
1 Revive Finance(REVIVE) to CHF
Fr0.0003968
1 Revive Finance(REVIVE) to HKD
HK$0.00385392
1 Revive Finance(REVIVE) to AMD
֏0.1896704
1 Revive Finance(REVIVE) to MAD
.د.م0.00461776
1 Revive Finance(REVIVE) to MXN
$0.00921568
1 Revive Finance(REVIVE) to SAR
ريال0.00186
1 Revive Finance(REVIVE) to ETB
Br0.07613104
1 Revive Finance(REVIVE) to KES
KSh0.06406336
1 Revive Finance(REVIVE) to JOD
د.أ0.000351664
1 Revive Finance(REVIVE) to PLN
0.00183024
1 Revive Finance(REVIVE) to RON
лв0.00218736
1 Revive Finance(REVIVE) to SEK
kr0.00472688
1 Revive Finance(REVIVE) to BGN
лв0.00083824
1 Revive Finance(REVIVE) to HUF
Ft0.1663832
1 Revive Finance(REVIVE) to CZK
0.01048048
1 Revive Finance(REVIVE) to KWD
د.ك0.000152272
1 Revive Finance(REVIVE) to ILS
0.001612
1 Revive Finance(REVIVE) to BOB
Bs0.0034224
1 Revive Finance(REVIVE) to AZN
0.0008432
1 Revive Finance(REVIVE) to TJS
SM0.00457312
1 Revive Finance(REVIVE) to GEL
0.00134416
1 Revive Finance(REVIVE) to AOA
Kz0.4525504
1 Revive Finance(REVIVE) to BHD
.د.ب0.000186496
1 Revive Finance(REVIVE) to BMD
$0.000496
1 Revive Finance(REVIVE) to DKK
kr0.00321408
1 Revive Finance(REVIVE) to HNL
L0.01303488
1 Revive Finance(REVIVE) to MUR
0.022816
1 Revive Finance(REVIVE) to NAD
$0.00861552
1 Revive Finance(REVIVE) to NOK
kr0.00503936
1 Revive Finance(REVIVE) to NZD
$0.00087296
1 Revive Finance(REVIVE) to PAB
B/.0.000496
1 Revive Finance(REVIVE) to PGK
K0.00211792
1 Revive Finance(REVIVE) to QAR
ر.ق0.00180544
1 Revive Finance(REVIVE) to RSD
дин.0.05045808
1 Revive Finance(REVIVE) to UZS
soʻm5.90476096
1 Revive Finance(REVIVE) to ALL
L0.04159952
1 Revive Finance(REVIVE) to ANG
ƒ0.00088784
1 Revive Finance(REVIVE) to AWG
ƒ0.0008928
1 Revive Finance(REVIVE) to BBD
$0.000992
1 Revive Finance(REVIVE) to BAM
KM0.00083824
1 Revive Finance(REVIVE) to BIF
Fr1.462704
1 Revive Finance(REVIVE) to BND
$0.0006448
1 Revive Finance(REVIVE) to BSD
$0.000496
1 Revive Finance(REVIVE) to JMD
$0.0795336
1 Revive Finance(REVIVE) to KHR
1.99196576
1 Revive Finance(REVIVE) to KMF
Fr0.211296
1 Revive Finance(REVIVE) to LAK
10.78260848
1 Revive Finance(REVIVE) to LKR
රු0.15121552
1 Revive Finance(REVIVE) to MDL
L0.00848656
1 Revive Finance(REVIVE) to MGA
Ar2.234232
1 Revive Finance(REVIVE) to MOP
P0.003968
1 Revive Finance(REVIVE) to MVR
0.0076384
1 Revive Finance(REVIVE) to MWK
MK0.8596176
1 Revive Finance(REVIVE) to MZN
MT0.0317192
1 Revive Finance(REVIVE) to NPR
रु0.0702832
1 Revive Finance(REVIVE) to PYG
3.517632
1 Revive Finance(REVIVE) to RWF
Fr0.720688
1 Revive Finance(REVIVE) to SBD
$0.00407712
1 Revive Finance(REVIVE) to SCR
0.00681504
1 Revive Finance(REVIVE) to SRD
$0.0191208
1 Revive Finance(REVIVE) to SVC
$0.00433504
1 Revive Finance(REVIVE) to SZL
L0.0086056
1 Revive Finance(REVIVE) to TMT
m0.001736
1 Revive Finance(REVIVE) to TND
د.ت0.001467664
1 Revive Finance(REVIVE) to TTD
$0.00335792
1 Revive Finance(REVIVE) to UGX
Sh1.734016
1 Revive Finance(REVIVE) to XAF
Fr0.282224
1 Revive Finance(REVIVE) to XCD
$0.0013392
1 Revive Finance(REVIVE) to XOF
Fr0.282224
1 Revive Finance(REVIVE) to XPF
Fr0.051088
1 Revive Finance(REVIVE) to BWP
P0.0066712
1 Revive Finance(REVIVE) to BZD
$0.00099696
1 Revive Finance(REVIVE) to CVE
$0.04745728
1 Revive Finance(REVIVE) to DJF
Fr0.088288
1 Revive Finance(REVIVE) to DOP
$0.03190272
1 Revive Finance(REVIVE) to DZD
د.ج0.0648272
1 Revive Finance(REVIVE) to FJD
$0.00113088
1 Revive Finance(REVIVE) to GNF
Fr4.31272
1 Revive Finance(REVIVE) to GTQ
Q0.00379936
1 Revive Finance(REVIVE) to GYD
$0.10374336
1 Revive Finance(REVIVE) to ISK
kr0.062992

Revive Finance Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Revive Finance, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Revive Finance Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Revive Finance

How much is Revive Finance (REVIVE) worth today?
The live REVIVE price in USD is 0.000496 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current REVIVE to USD price?
The current price of REVIVE to USD is $ 0.000496. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Revive Finance?
The market cap for REVIVE is -- USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of REVIVE?
The circulating supply of REVIVE is -- USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of REVIVE?
REVIVE achieved an ATH price of -- USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of REVIVE?
REVIVE saw an ATL price of -- USD.
What is the trading volume of REVIVE?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for REVIVE is $ 13.88K USD.
Will REVIVE go higher this year?
REVIVE might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out REVIVE price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-11-06 20:34:38 (UTC+8)

Revive Finance (REVIVE) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
11-05 17:18:00Industry Updates
Ethereum rebounds breaking through $3,300, 24-hour decline narrows to 8.98%
11-05 10:42:00On-chain Data
Over the past 24 hours, global liquidations exceeded $2 billion, with more than 470,000 traders liquidated
11-04 17:22:15Industry Updates
Crypto Fear and Greed Index Falls to 21, Market Enters "Extreme Fear"
11-04 15:40:43Industry Updates
Privacy sector tokens continue to rise, DASH up over 45% in 24h
11-04 13:21:37Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, liquidations across the market exceeded $1.2 billion, with more than 320,000 traders liquidated
11-04 05:28:00Industry Updates
Last week, digital asset investment products saw a net outflow of $360 million, with Bitcoin outflows reaching $946 million

Hot News

MEXC Highlights Financial Strength and Enhanced Customer Support in Latest Security Report

November 6, 2025

How Cryptocurrencies are Taxed in Romania 

November 6, 2025

How Cryptocurrencies Are Taxed in Germany

November 6, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

REVIVE-to-USD Calculator

Amount

REVIVE
REVIVE
USD
USD

1 REVIVE = 0.000496 USD

Trade REVIVE

REVIVE/USDT
$0.000496
$0.000496$0.000496
-25.97%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$102,905.55
$102,905.55$102,905.55

-0.79%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,379.63
$3,379.63$3,379.63

-0.55%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$158.25
$158.25$158.25

-1.41%

USDCoin Logo

USDCoin

USDC

$1.0001
$1.0001$1.0001

+0.01%

UCN Logo

UCN

UCN

$1,479.30
$1,479.30$1,479.30

+0.22%

TOP Volume

The cryptocurrencies with the highest trading volume

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$102,905.55
$102,905.55$102,905.55

-0.79%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,379.63
$3,379.63$3,379.63

-0.55%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$2.2907
$2.2907$2.2907

+0.62%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$158.25
$158.25$158.25

-1.41%

Aster Logo

Aster

ASTER

$1.0653
$1.0653$1.0653

-1.83%

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

SN64 Logo

SN64

SN64

$0.00
$0.00$0.00

0.00%

Neuralinker Logo

Neuralinker

NEURALINKER

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

SN51 Logo

SN51

SN51

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Folks Finance Logo

Folks Finance

FOLKS

$3.900
$3.900$3.900

+290.00%

UnifAI Logo

UnifAI

UAI

$0.1398
$0.1398$0.1398

+179.60%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

Arbit Logo

Arbit

ARBT

$0.043078
$0.043078$0.043078

+4,207.80%

UnifAI Logo

UnifAI

UAI

$0.1398
$0.1398$0.1398

+179.60%

Sapien Logo

Sapien

SAPIEN

$0.31593
$0.31593$0.31593

+149.21%

DramaBits Logo

DramaBits

DRAMA

$0.000003745
$0.000003745$0.000003745

+98.35%

DEGENFI Logo

DEGENFI

DEGENFI

$0.00000000011759
$0.00000000011759$0.00000000011759

+80.90%