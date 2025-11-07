Revive Finance (REVIVE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Revive Finance (REVIVE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Revive Finance (REVIVE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Revive Finance (REVIVE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: -- -- -- Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: -- -- -- FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 485.00K $ 485.00K $ 485.00K All-Time High: $ 0.011 $ 0.011 $ 0.011 All-Time Low: -- -- -- Current Price: $ 0.000485 $ 0.000485 $ 0.000485 Learn more about Revive Finance (REVIVE) price Buy REVIVE Now!

Revive Finance (REVIVE) Information Revive Finance is an Aptos DeFi protocol for leveraged yield farming platform designed to empower users with smarter investment tools, a robust points-based rewards system, and seamless integrations. With a focus on security, transparency, and community-driven growth, we’re building a platform that redefines financial potential. Revive Finance is an Aptos DeFi protocol for leveraged yield farming platform designed to empower users with smarter investment tools, a robust points-based rewards system, and seamless integrations. With a focus on security, transparency, and community-driven growth, we’re building a platform that redefines financial potential. Official Website: https://revivefi.io Block Explorer: https://explorer.aptoslabs.com/fungible_asset/0xfdc34eef3c4a9070ee95fdb938b2173f92390fa3991de154e5563325dacfeaed?network=mainnet

Revive Finance (REVIVE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Revive Finance (REVIVE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of REVIVE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many REVIVE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand REVIVE's tokenomics, explore REVIVE token's live price!

How to Buy REVIVE Interested in adding Revive Finance (REVIVE) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy REVIVE, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy REVIVE on MEXC now! Revive Finance (REVIVE) Price History Analyzing the price history of REVIVE helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore REVIVE Price History now! REVIVE Price Prediction Want to know where REVIVE might be heading? Our REVIVE price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See REVIVE token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!