REVOX.AI is building the shared AI interface for Web3 through its permissionless machine learning infrastructure, empowering the construction and innovation of decentralized AI applications through modular agents. REVOX's flagship super-app Web3 GPT Lense, Smart Wallet and ReadON DAO APP have already garnered over 21 million users worldwide.

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as REVOX, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of REX? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our REVOX price prediction page.

Tracing REX's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing REX's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our REVOX price history page.

Understanding the tokenomics of REVOX (REX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about REX token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About REVOX What is the price of REVOX (REX) today? The live price of REVOX (REX) is 0.025506 USD . What is the market cap of REVOX (REX)? The current market cap of REVOX is $ 49.78M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of REX by its real-time market price of 0.025506 USD . What is the circulating supply of REVOX (REX)? The current circulating supply of REVOX (REX) is 1.95B USD . What was the highest price of REVOX (REX)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of REVOX (REX) is 0.060105 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of REVOX (REX)? The 24-hour trading volume of REVOX (REX) is $ 15.22K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

