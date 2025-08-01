More About REZ

REZ Price Info

REZ Whitepaper

REZ Official Website

REZ Tokenomics

REZ Price Forecast

REZ History

REZ Buying Guide

REZ-to-Fiat Currency Converter

REZ Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Renzo Logo

Renzo Price(REZ)

Renzo (REZ) Live Price Chart

$0.013304
$0.013304$0.013304
-5.39%1D
USD

REZ Live Price Data & Information

Renzo (REZ) is currently trading at 0.013304 USD with a market cap of 46.75M USD. REZ to USD price is updated in real-time.

Renzo Key Market Performance:

$ 3.56M USD
24-hour trading volume
-5.39%
Renzo 24-hour price change
3.51B USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the REZ to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate REZ price information.

REZ Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Renzo for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00075794-5.39%
30 Days$ +0.005068+61.53%
60 Days$ +0.001904+16.70%
90 Days$ -0.000516-3.74%
Renzo Price Change Today

Today, REZ recorded a change of $ -0.00075794 (-5.39%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Renzo 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.005068 (+61.53%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Renzo 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, REZ saw a change of $ +0.001904 (+16.70%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Renzo 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.000516 (-3.74%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

REZ Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Renzo: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.0133
$ 0.0133$ 0.0133

$ 0.015072
$ 0.015072$ 0.015072

$ 0.29
$ 0.29$ 0.29

-1.40%

-5.39%

+4.76%

REZ Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 46.75M
$ 46.75M$ 46.75M

$ 3.56M
$ 3.56M$ 3.56M

3.51B
3.51B 3.51B

What is Renzo (REZ)

Renzo is a Liquid Restaking Token (LRT) and Strategy Manager for EigenLayer. It is the interface to the EigenLayer ecosystem securing Actively Validated Services (AVSs) and offering a higher yield than ETH staking.

Renzo is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Renzo investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check REZ staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Renzo on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Renzo buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Renzo Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Renzo, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of REZ? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Renzo price prediction page.

Renzo Price History

Tracing REZ's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing REZ's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Renzo price history page.

Renzo (REZ) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Renzo (REZ) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about REZ token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Renzo (REZ)

Looking for how to buy Renzo? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Renzo on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

REZ to Local Currencies

1 REZ to VND
350.09476
1 REZ to AUD
A$0.0206212
1 REZ to GBP
0.009978
1 REZ to EUR
0.01157448
1 REZ to USD
$0.013304
1 REZ to MYR
RM0.05667504
1 REZ to TRY
0.54094064
1 REZ to JPY
¥1.9956
1 REZ to ARS
ARS$18.24962896
1 REZ to RUB
1.07868832
1 REZ to INR
1.16383392
1 REZ to IDR
Rp218.09832576
1 REZ to KRW
18.529146
1 REZ to PHP
0.774958
1 REZ to EGP
￡E.0.64617528
1 REZ to BRL
R$0.0745024
1 REZ to CAD
C$0.01835952
1 REZ to BDT
1.62548272
1 REZ to NGN
20.37361256
1 REZ to UAH
0.55464376
1 REZ to VES
Bs1.636392
1 REZ to CLP
$12.931488
1 REZ to PKR
Rs3.77195008
1 REZ to KZT
7.23431608
1 REZ to THB
฿0.43583904
1 REZ to TWD
NT$0.39792264
1 REZ to AED
د.إ0.04882568
1 REZ to CHF
Fr0.01077624
1 REZ to HKD
HK$0.10430336
1 REZ to MAD
.د.م0.12133248
1 REZ to MXN
$0.25117952
1 REZ to PLN
0.04975696
1 REZ to RON
лв0.05906976
1 REZ to SEK
kr0.1303792
1 REZ to BGN
лв0.02274984
1 REZ to HUF
Ft4.66145552
1 REZ to CZK
0.28630208
1 REZ to KWD
د.ك0.004071024
1 REZ to ILS
0.04510056

Renzo Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Renzo, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Renzo Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Renzo

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025

Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

August 1, 2025

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off

MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!

July 31, 2025

What is XRP? Complete Guide to Ripple’s Cryptocurrency and Prediction

This comprehensive guide explores everything you need to know about XRP cryptocurrency, from its revolutionary technology and real-world applications to investment considerations and future prospects. Whether you’re a crypto beginner or seasoned investor, you’ll discover how XRP’s unique approach to digital payments is reshaping the global financial landscape.

July 31, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

REZ
REZ
USD
USD

1 REZ = 0.013304 USD

Trade

REZUSDT
$0.013304
$0.013304$0.013304
-5.37%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee