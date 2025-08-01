What is RefundCoin (RFD)

$RFD Has Been Launched By Blurr.Eth, Who Is An OG Whale .

RefundCoin is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your RefundCoin investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check RFD staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about RefundCoin on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your RefundCoin buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

RefundCoin Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as RefundCoin, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of RFD? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our RefundCoin price prediction page.

RefundCoin Price History

Tracing RFD's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing RFD's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our RefundCoin price history page.

RefundCoin (RFD) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of RefundCoin (RFD) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about RFD token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy RefundCoin (RFD)

Looking for how to buy RefundCoin? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase RefundCoin on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

RFD to Local Currencies

1 RFD to VND ₫ 0.110759835 1 RFD to AUD A$ 0.00000652395 1 RFD to GBP ￡ 0.00000315675 1 RFD to EUR € 0.00000366183 1 RFD to USD $ 0.000004209 1 RFD to MYR RM 0.00001793034 1 RFD to TRY ₺ 0.00017113794 1 RFD to JPY ¥ 0.00063135 1 RFD to ARS ARS$ 0.00577365366 1 RFD to RUB ₽ 0.0003413499 1 RFD to INR ₹ 0.00036820332 1 RFD to IDR Rp 0.06899998896 1 RFD to KRW ₩ 0.00586208475 1 RFD to PHP ₱ 0.00024479544 1 RFD to EGP ￡E. 0.00020443113 1 RFD to BRL R$ 0.0000235704 1 RFD to CAD C$ 0.00000580842 1 RFD to BDT ৳ 0.00051425562 1 RFD to NGN ₦ 0.00644562051 1 RFD to UAH ₴ 0.00017547321 1 RFD to VES Bs 0.000517707 1 RFD to CLP $ 0.00408273 1 RFD to PKR Rs 0.00119333568 1 RFD to KZT ₸ 0.00228872793 1 RFD to THB ฿ 0.00013788684 1 RFD to TWD NT$ 0.00012589119 1 RFD to AED د.إ 0.00001544703 1 RFD to CHF Fr 0.00000340929 1 RFD to HKD HK$ 0.00003299856 1 RFD to MAD .د.م 0.00003838608 1 RFD to MXN $ 0.00007938174 1 RFD to PLN zł 0.00001574166 1 RFD to RON лв 0.00001868796 1 RFD to SEK kr 0.00004120611 1 RFD to BGN лв 0.00000719739 1 RFD to HUF Ft 0.00147424434 1 RFD to CZK Kč 0.00009053559 1 RFD to KWD د.ك 0.000001287954 1 RFD to ILS ₪ 0.00001426851

RefundCoin Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of RefundCoin, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About RefundCoin What is the price of RefundCoin (RFD) today? The live price of RefundCoin (RFD) is 0.000004209 USD . What is the market cap of RefundCoin (RFD)? The current market cap of RefundCoin is $ 0.00 USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of RFD by its real-time market price of 0.000004209 USD . What is the circulating supply of RefundCoin (RFD)? The current circulating supply of RefundCoin (RFD) is 0.00 USD . What was the highest price of RefundCoin (RFD)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of RefundCoin (RFD) is 0.000108 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of RefundCoin (RFD)? The 24-hour trading volume of RefundCoin (RFD) is $ 54.13K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025 Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!