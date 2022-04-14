Reform DAO (RFRM) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Reform DAO (RFRM), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Reform DAO (RFRM) Information Reform is a Market Making DAO creating community-driven liquid markets across exchanges through protocol-owned liquidity. Transforming the conventional mercenary MM model by aligning incentives between all the stakeholders: protocol, community, and MM, enabling retail liquidity, transparency, and fairness. Official Website: https://reformdao.com Whitepaper: https://docs.reformdao.com/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xea3eed8616877F5d3c4aEbf5A799F2e8D6DE9A5E Buy RFRM Now!

Reform DAO (RFRM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Reform DAO (RFRM), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 0.6799 $ 0.6799 $ 0.6799 All-Time Low: $ 0.023281872090527074 $ 0.023281872090527074 $ 0.023281872090527074 Current Price: $ 0.0258 $ 0.0258 $ 0.0258 Learn more about Reform DAO (RFRM) price

Reform DAO (RFRM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Reform DAO (RFRM) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of RFRM tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many RFRM tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

