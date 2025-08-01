More About RGOAT

RGOAT Price Info

RGOAT Whitepaper

RGOAT Official Website

RGOAT Tokenomics

RGOAT Price Forecast

RGOAT History

RGOAT Buying Guide

RGOAT-to-Fiat Currency Converter

RGOAT Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

RealGOAT Logo

RealGOAT Price(RGOAT)

RealGOAT (RGOAT) Live Price Chart

$0.0000000637
$0.0000000637$0.0000000637
-4.35%1D
USD

RGOAT Live Price Data & Information

RealGOAT (RGOAT) is currently trading at 0.0000000637 USD with a market cap of 1.34M USD. RGOAT to USD price is updated in real-time.

RealGOAT Key Market Performance:

$ 151.77K USD
24-hour trading volume
-4.35%
RealGOAT 24-hour price change
21.00T USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the RGOAT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate RGOAT price information.

RGOAT Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of RealGOAT for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.000000002897-4.35%
30 Days$ -0.0000001431-69.20%
60 Days$ -0.0000001469-69.76%
90 Days$ -0.0000001463-69.67%
RealGOAT Price Change Today

Today, RGOAT recorded a change of $ -0.000000002897 (-4.35%), reflecting its latest market activity.

RealGOAT 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.0000001431 (-69.20%), showing the token's short-term performance.

RealGOAT 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, RGOAT saw a change of $ -0.0000001469 (-69.76%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

RealGOAT 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0000001463 (-69.67%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

RGOAT Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of RealGOAT: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.0000000612
$ 0.0000000612$ 0.0000000612

$ 0.0000000916
$ 0.0000000916$ 0.0000000916

$ 0.000005
$ 0.000005$ 0.000005

+0.15%

-4.35%

-58.01%

RGOAT Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 1.34M
$ 1.34M$ 1.34M

$ 151.77K
$ 151.77K$ 151.77K

21.00T
21.00T 21.00T

What is RealGOAT (RGOAT)

RealGOAT is meme coin on the BASE chain

RealGOAT is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your RealGOAT investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check RGOAT staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about RealGOAT on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your RealGOAT buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

RealGOAT Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as RealGOAT, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of RGOAT? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our RealGOAT price prediction page.

RealGOAT Price History

Tracing RGOAT's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing RGOAT's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our RealGOAT price history page.

RealGOAT (RGOAT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of RealGOAT (RGOAT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about RGOAT token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy RealGOAT (RGOAT)

Looking for how to buy RealGOAT? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase RealGOAT on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

RGOAT to Local Currencies

1 RGOAT to VND
0.0016762655
1 RGOAT to AUD
A$0.000000098735
1 RGOAT to GBP
0.000000047775
1 RGOAT to EUR
0.000000055419
1 RGOAT to USD
$0.0000000637
1 RGOAT to MYR
RM0.000000271362
1 RGOAT to TRY
0.000002590042
1 RGOAT to JPY
¥0.000009555
1 RGOAT to ARS
ARS$0.000087379838
1 RGOAT to RUB
0.000005164796
1 RGOAT to INR
0.000005572476
1 RGOAT to IDR
Rp0.001044262128
1 RGOAT to KRW
0.000088718175
1 RGOAT to PHP
0.000003710525
1 RGOAT to EGP
￡E.0.000003093909
1 RGOAT to BRL
R$0.00000035672
1 RGOAT to CAD
C$0.000000087906
1 RGOAT to BDT
0.000007782866
1 RGOAT to NGN
0.000097549543
1 RGOAT to UAH
0.000002655653
1 RGOAT to VES
Bs0.0000078351
1 RGOAT to CLP
$0.0000619164
1 RGOAT to PKR
Rs0.000018060224
1 RGOAT to KZT
0.000034638149
1 RGOAT to THB
฿0.000002086812
1 RGOAT to TWD
NT$0.000001905267
1 RGOAT to AED
د.إ0.000000233779
1 RGOAT to CHF
Fr0.000000051597
1 RGOAT to HKD
HK$0.000000499408
1 RGOAT to MAD
.د.م0.000000580944
1 RGOAT to MXN
$0.000001202656
1 RGOAT to PLN
0.000000238238
1 RGOAT to RON
лв0.000000282828
1 RGOAT to SEK
kr0.00000062426
1 RGOAT to BGN
лв0.000000108927
1 RGOAT to HUF
Ft0.000022319206
1 RGOAT to CZK
0.000001370824
1 RGOAT to KWD
د.ك0.0000000194922
1 RGOAT to ILS
0.000000215943

RealGOAT Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of RealGOAT, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official RealGOAT Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About RealGOAT

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025

Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

August 1, 2025

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off

MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!

July 31, 2025

What is XRP? Complete Guide to Ripple’s Cryptocurrency and Prediction

This comprehensive guide explores everything you need to know about XRP cryptocurrency, from its revolutionary technology and real-world applications to investment considerations and future prospects. Whether you’re a crypto beginner or seasoned investor, you’ll discover how XRP’s unique approach to digital payments is reshaping the global financial landscape.

July 31, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

RGOAT
RGOAT
USD
USD

1 RGOAT = 0.0000000637 USD

Trade

RGOATUSDT
$0.0000000637
$0.0000000637$0.0000000637
-29.85%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee