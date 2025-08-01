What is RHEA (RHEA)

Rhea Finance is the backbone of Near DeFi and a chain abstracted liquidity platform for Bitcoin, NEAR, and other top assets. Rhea, formed from the merger of Ref Finance (NEAR’s largest DEX) and Burrow Finance (NEAR’s leading money market), is a unified DeFi protocol, securing over $250M TVL, where users can swap, lend, borrow, and earn—all in one place. As the backbone of NEAR DeFi, Rhea also plays a key role in NEAR’s chain abstraction strategy.

RHEA is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.



RHEA Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as RHEA, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of RHEA? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our RHEA price prediction page.

RHEA Price History

Tracing RHEA's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing RHEA's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our RHEA price history page.

RHEA (RHEA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of RHEA (RHEA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about RHEA token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy RHEA (RHEA)

Looking for how to buy RHEA? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase RHEA on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

RHEA to Local Currencies

People Also Ask: Other Questions About RHEA What is the price of RHEA (RHEA) today? The live price of RHEA (RHEA) is 0.04354 USD . What is the market cap of RHEA (RHEA)? The current market cap of RHEA is $ 8.71M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of RHEA by its real-time market price of 0.04354 USD . What is the circulating supply of RHEA (RHEA)? The current circulating supply of RHEA (RHEA) is 200.00M USD . What was the highest price of RHEA (RHEA)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of RHEA (RHEA) is 0.05392 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of RHEA (RHEA)? The 24-hour trading volume of RHEA (RHEA) is $ 370.16K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

