RIF (RIF) Live Price Chart

RIF Live Price Data & Information

RIF (RIF) is currently trading at 0.05627 USD with a market cap of 56.27M USD. RIF to USD price is updated in real-time.

RIF Key Market Performance:

24-hour trading volume
RIF 24-hour price change
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the RIF to USD price on MEXC.

RIF Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of RIF for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0023751-4.05%
30 Days$ +0.00523+10.24%
60 Days$ +0.00662+13.33%
90 Days$ +0.00982+21.14%
RIF Price Change Today

Today, RIF recorded a change of $ -0.0023751 (-4.05%), reflecting its latest market activity.

RIF 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.00523 (+10.24%), showing the token's short-term performance.

RIF 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, RIF saw a change of $ +0.00662 (+13.33%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

RIF 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.00982 (+21.14%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

RIF Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of RIF: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

RIF Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

What is RIF (RIF)

RIF OS (Root Infrastructure Framework Open Standard)  is a suite of open and decentralized infrastructure protocols that enable faster, easier and scalable development of distributed applications (dApps) within a unified environment.

RIF is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.

Additionally, you can:
- Check RIF staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about RIF on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your RIF buying experience smooth and informed.

RIF Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as RIF, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of RIF? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our RIF price prediction page.

RIF Price History

Tracing RIF's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing RIF's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our RIF price history page.

RIF (RIF) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of RIF (RIF) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about RIF token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy RIF (RIF)

You can easily purchase RIF on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide.

RIF to Local Currencies

1 RIF to VND
1,480.74505
1 RIF to AUD
A$0.0872185
1 RIF to GBP
0.0422025
1 RIF to EUR
0.0489549
1 RIF to USD
$0.05627
1 RIF to MYR
RM0.2397102
1 RIF to TRY
2.2879382
1 RIF to JPY
¥8.4405
1 RIF to ARS
ARS$77.1878098
1 RIF to RUB
4.563497
1 RIF to INR
4.9224996
1 RIF to IDR
Rp922.4588688
1 RIF to KRW
78.5889328
1 RIF to PHP
3.2726632
1 RIF to EGP
￡E.2.7330339
1 RIF to BRL
R$0.315112
1 RIF to CAD
C$0.0776526
1 RIF to BDT
6.8750686
1 RIF to NGN
86.1713153
1 RIF to UAH
2.3458963
1 RIF to VES
Bs6.92121
1 RIF to CLP
$54.5819
1 RIF to PKR
Rs15.9536704
1 RIF to KZT
30.5979379
1 RIF to THB
฿1.8434052
1 RIF to TWD
NT$1.6830357
1 RIF to AED
د.إ0.2065109
1 RIF to CHF
Fr0.0455787
1 RIF to HKD
HK$0.4411568
1 RIF to MAD
.د.م0.5131824
1 RIF to MXN
$1.0618149
1 RIF to PLN
0.2104498
1 RIF to RON
лв0.2498388
1 RIF to SEK
kr0.5508833
1 RIF to BGN
лв0.0962217
1 RIF to HUF
Ft19.7091302
1 RIF to CZK
1.2103677
1 RIF to KWD
د.ك0.01721862
1 RIF to ILS
0.1907553

RIF Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of RIF, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official RIF Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About RIF

