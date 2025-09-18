The live River price today is 0 USD. Track real-time RIVER to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore RIVER price trend easily at MEXC now.The live River price today is 0 USD. Track real-time RIVER to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore RIVER price trend easily at MEXC now.

River Logo

River Price(RIVER)

1 RIVER to USD Live Price:

$0
$0$0
0.00%1D
USD
River (RIVER) Live Price Chart
River (RIVER) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--
----

--
----

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

River (RIVER) real-time price is $ 0. Over the past 24 hours, RIVER traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. RIVER's all-time high price is --, while its all-time low price is --.

In terms of short-term performance, RIVER has changed by 0.00% over the past hour, 0.00% over 24 hours, and 0.00% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

River (RIVER) Market Information

--
----

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

--
----

100,000,000
100,000,000 100,000,000

ETH

The current Market Cap of River is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 0.00. The circulating supply of RIVER is --, with a total supply of 100000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 0.00.

River (RIVER) Price History USD

Track the price changes of River for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 00.00%
30 Days$ 00.00%
60 Days$ 00.00%
90 Days$ 00.00%
River Price Change Today

Today, RIVER recorded a change of $ 0 (0.00%), reflecting its latest market activity.

River 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ 0 (0.00%), showing the token's short-term performance.

River 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, RIVER saw a change of $ 0 (0.00%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

River 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ 0 (0.00%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of River (RIVER)?

Check out the River Price History page now.

What is River (RIVER)

River is building a chain-abstraction stablecoin system that enables cross-chain collateral, yield, and liquidity—all without bridging. Powered by the omni-CDP stablecoin satUSD, users can earn, leverage, and scale across different ecosystems natively.

River is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your River investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check RIVER staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about River on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your River buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

River Price Prediction (USD)

How much will River (RIVER) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your River (RIVER) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for River.

Check the River price prediction now!

River (RIVER) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of River (RIVER) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about RIVER token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy River (RIVER)

Looking for how to buy River? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase River on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

River Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of River, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official River Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About River

How much is River (RIVER) worth today?
The live RIVER price in USD is 0 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current RIVER to USD price?
The current price of RIVER to USD is $ 0. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of River?
The market cap for RIVER is -- USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of RIVER?
The circulating supply of RIVER is -- USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of RIVER?
RIVER achieved an ATH price of -- USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of RIVER?
RIVER saw an ATL price of -- USD.
What is the trading volume of RIVER?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for RIVER is $ 0.00 USD.
Will RIVER go higher this year?
RIVER might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out RIVER price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
River (RIVER) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
09-19 14:44:00Industry Updates
Some public chain tokens show strength, IMX 24-hour increase reaches 16.3%
09-19 12:40:00Industry Updates
Altcoin Season Index reports 76, remaining in the "Altcoin Season" zone for two consecutive days
09-19 11:35:00Industry Updates
MetaMask Confirms Token Launch, Parent Company CEO Says It Will Come "Earlier Than Expected"
09-18 11:44:00Industry Updates
Fed cuts interest rates by 25 basis points, altcoins rise broadly, APX surges over 309% in 24 hours
09-18 03:09:00Industry Updates
Data: Today Bitcoin recorded the second-largest daily inflow of 2025, with 29,685 BTC flowing into accumulation addresses
09-16 14:49:00Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. Ethereum spot ETFs saw net inflows of $359 million, while Bitcoin spot ETFs recorded net inflows of $259 million

OpenLedger on MEXC: Pioneering the Future of AI and Blockchain Convergence

September 18, 2025

Bitcoin Faces Pressure After Breaking Above $117,000

September 18, 2025

MEXC Joins Forces with Lombard Finance (BARD) to Launch $1 Million Prize Pool Extravaganza

September 18, 2025
