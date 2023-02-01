RejuveAI (RJV) Tokenomics Discover key insights into RejuveAI (RJV), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

RejuveAI (RJV) Information Rejuve.AI is a decentralized, AI-driven longevity research network allowing people from all over the world to track their health data, receive valuable insights, contribute to cutting-edge longevity research, and earn rewards. Users contribute data in a mobile app in exchange for RJV tokens, which can be used to purchase health products & services (such as supplements, test kits, genome sequencing kits, wearables, etc.) at discounted member rates. Official Website: https://rejuve.ai/ Whitepaper: https://rejuve.ai/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/Rejuve-Network-Whitepaper-1.1-1.pdf Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/address/0xa1f410f13B6007fCa76833ee7eb58478D47Bc5Ef Buy RJV Now!

RejuveAI (RJV) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for RejuveAI (RJV), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 2.46M $ 2.46M $ 2.46M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 565.83M $ 565.83M $ 565.83M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 4.34M $ 4.34M $ 4.34M All-Time High: $ 0.145 $ 0.145 $ 0.145 All-Time Low: $ 0.004506956689387484 $ 0.004506956689387484 $ 0.004506956689387484 Current Price: $ 0.00434 $ 0.00434 $ 0.00434 Learn more about RejuveAI (RJV) price

RejuveAI (RJV) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of RejuveAI (RJV) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of RJV tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many RJV tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand RJV's tokenomics, explore RJV token's live price!

How to Buy RJV Interested in adding RejuveAI (RJV) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy RJV, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy RJV on MEXC now!

RejuveAI (RJV) Price History Analyzing the price history of RJV helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore RJV Price History now!

RJV Price Prediction Want to know where RJV might be heading? Our RJV price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See RJV token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!