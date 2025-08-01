What is RAKUZA (RKC)

We are a Japanese NFT MARKETPLACE specializing in RWA NFT of animation celluloid and original artwork.

RAKUZA is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your RAKUZA investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check RKC staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about RAKUZA on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your RAKUZA buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

RAKUZA Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as RAKUZA, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of RKC? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our RAKUZA price prediction page.

RAKUZA Price History

Tracing RKC's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing RKC's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our RAKUZA price history page.

RAKUZA (RKC) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of RAKUZA (RKC) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about RKC token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy RAKUZA (RKC)

Looking for how to buy RAKUZA? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase RAKUZA on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

RKC to Local Currencies

1 RKC to VND ₫ 2.1025685 1 RKC to AUD A$ 0.000123845 1 RKC to GBP ￡ 0.000059925 1 RKC to EUR € 0.000069513 1 RKC to USD $ 0.0000799 1 RKC to MYR RM 0.000340374 1 RKC to TRY ₺ 0.003248734 1 RKC to JPY ¥ 0.011985 1 RKC to ARS ARS$ 0.109602026 1 RKC to RUB ₽ 0.006478292 1 RKC to INR ₹ 0.006989652 1 RKC to IDR Rp 1.309835856 1 RKC to KRW ₩ 0.111280725 1 RKC to PHP ₱ 0.004654175 1 RKC to EGP ￡E. 0.003880743 1 RKC to BRL R$ 0.00044744 1 RKC to CAD C$ 0.000110262 1 RKC to BDT ৳ 0.009762182 1 RKC to NGN ₦ 0.122358061 1 RKC to UAH ₴ 0.003331031 1 RKC to VES Bs 0.0098277 1 RKC to CLP $ 0.0776628 1 RKC to PKR Rs 0.022653248 1 RKC to KZT ₸ 0.043447223 1 RKC to THB ฿ 0.002617524 1 RKC to TWD NT$ 0.002389809 1 RKC to AED د.إ 0.000293233 1 RKC to CHF Fr 0.000064719 1 RKC to HKD HK$ 0.000626416 1 RKC to MAD .د.م 0.000728688 1 RKC to MXN $ 0.001508512 1 RKC to PLN zł 0.000298826 1 RKC to RON лв 0.000354756 1 RKC to SEK kr 0.00078302 1 RKC to BGN лв 0.000136629 1 RKC to HUF Ft 0.027995362 1 RKC to CZK Kč 0.001719448 1 RKC to KWD د.ك 0.0000244494 1 RKC to ILS ₪ 0.000270861

RAKUZA Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of RAKUZA, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About RAKUZA What is the price of RAKUZA (RKC) today? The live price of RAKUZA (RKC) is 0.0000799 USD . What is the market cap of RAKUZA (RKC)? The current market cap of RAKUZA is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of RKC by its real-time market price of 0.0000799 USD . What is the circulating supply of RAKUZA (RKC)? The current circulating supply of RAKUZA (RKC) is -- USD . What was the highest price of RAKUZA (RKC)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of RAKUZA (RKC) is 0.003 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of RAKUZA (RKC)? The 24-hour trading volume of RAKUZA (RKC) is $ 67.30 USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

