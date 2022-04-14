Reality Metaverse (RMV) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Reality Metaverse (RMV), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Reality Metaverse (RMV) Information Reality Metaverse tokenizes the world’s top landmarks into fractional shares (NFTs) and rewards the holders of shares with royalties from high-revenue mobile games. Official Website: http://realitymeta.io/ Whitepaper: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1xKDaSsrJdQD9fOHSGMiWsLNtZUkCqPxm/view?usp=drive_link Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x423352f2c6e0e72422b69af03aba259310146d90 Buy RMV Now!

Market Cap: $ 769.67K
Total Supply: --
Circulating Supply: $ 249.89M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): --
All-Time High: $ 0.11
All-Time Low: $ 0.001912759135737554
Current Price: $ 0.00308

Reality Metaverse (RMV) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Reality Metaverse (RMV) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of RMV tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many RMV tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand RMV's tokenomics, explore RMV token's live price!

