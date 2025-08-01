More About ROAM

Roam Logo

Roam Price(ROAM)

Roam (ROAM) Live Price Chart

+0.26%1D
USD

ROAM Live Price Data & Information

Roam (ROAM) is currently trading at 0.09974 USD with a market cap of 30.57M USD. ROAM to USD price is updated in real-time.

Roam Key Market Performance:

24-hour trading volume
+0.26%
Roam 24-hour price change
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the ROAM to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.

ROAM Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Roam for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.0002587+0.26%
30 Days$ -0.03396-25.41%
60 Days$ -0.08286-45.38%
90 Days$ -0.16546-62.40%
Roam Price Change Today

Today, ROAM recorded a change of $ +0.0002587 (+0.26%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Roam 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.03396 (-25.41%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Roam 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, ROAM saw a change of $ -0.08286 (-45.38%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Roam 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.16546 (-62.40%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

ROAM Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Roam: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

+0.04%

+0.26%

-0.17%

ROAM Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

What is Roam (ROAM)

Roam is the largest decentralized wireless network worldwide. Committed to creating an open-access global wireless network, Roam ensures automated wireless connections, seamless switching between different networks, and secure connectivity for individuals, smart devices, and AI agents. By leveraging a blockchain-based credential infrastructure, Roam has facilitated the widespread adoption of WiFi OpenRoaming, offered global smart eSIM services and enabled a privacy protected data layer for AI applications.

Roam is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.

Additionally, you can:
- Check ROAM staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Roam on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Roam buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Roam Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Roam, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of ROAM? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Roam price prediction page.

Roam Price History

Tracing ROAM's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing ROAM's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Roam price history page.

Roam (ROAM) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Roam (ROAM) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ROAM token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Roam (ROAM)

Looking for how to buy Roam? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Roam on MEXC.

ROAM to Local Currencies

1 ROAM to VND
2,624.6581
1 ROAM to AUD
A$0.154597
1 ROAM to GBP
0.074805
1 ROAM to EUR
0.0867738
1 ROAM to USD
$0.09974
1 ROAM to MYR
RM0.4248924
1 ROAM to TRY
4.0554284
1 ROAM to JPY
¥14.961
1 ROAM to ARS
ARS$136.8173476
1 ROAM to RUB
8.0869192
1 ROAM to INR
8.7252552
1 ROAM to IDR
Rp1,635.0817056
1 ROAM to KRW
138.912885
1 ROAM to PHP
5.809855
1 ROAM to EGP
￡E.4.8443718
1 ROAM to BRL
R$0.558544
1 ROAM to CAD
C$0.1376412
1 ROAM to BDT
12.1862332
1 ROAM to NGN
152.7408386
1 ROAM to UAH
4.1581606
1 ROAM to VES
Bs12.26802
1 ROAM to CLP
$96.94728
1 ROAM to PKR
Rs28.2782848
1 ROAM to KZT
54.2356198
1 ROAM to THB
฿3.2674824
1 ROAM to TWD
NT$2.9832234
1 ROAM to AED
د.إ0.3660458
1 ROAM to CHF
Fr0.0807894
1 ROAM to HKD
HK$0.7819616
1 ROAM to MAD
.د.م0.9096288
1 ROAM to MXN
$1.8830912
1 ROAM to PLN
0.3730276
1 ROAM to RON
лв0.4428456
1 ROAM to SEK
kr0.977452
1 ROAM to BGN
лв0.1705554
1 ROAM to HUF
Ft34.9469012
1 ROAM to CZK
2.1464048
1 ROAM to KWD
د.ك0.03052044
1 ROAM to ILS
0.3381186

Roam Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Roam, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Roam Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Roam

Disclaimer

