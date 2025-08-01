What is Roam (ROAM)

Roam is the largest decentralized wireless network worldwide. Committed to creating an open-access global wireless network, Roam ensures automated wireless connections, seamless switching between different networks, and secure connectivity for individuals, smart devices, and AI agents. By leveraging a blockchain-based credential infrastructure, Roam has facilitated the widespread adoption of WiFi OpenRoaming, offered global smart eSIM services and enabled a privacy protected data layer for AI applications.

Roam is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Roam investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check ROAM staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Roam on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Roam buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Roam Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Roam, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of ROAM? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Roam price prediction page.

Roam Price History

Tracing ROAM's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing ROAM's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Roam price history page.

Roam (ROAM) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Roam (ROAM) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ROAM token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Roam (ROAM)

Looking for how to buy Roam? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Roam on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

ROAM to Local Currencies

1 ROAM to VND ₫ 2,624.6581 1 ROAM to AUD A$ 0.154597 1 ROAM to GBP ￡ 0.074805 1 ROAM to EUR € 0.0867738 1 ROAM to USD $ 0.09974 1 ROAM to MYR RM 0.4248924 1 ROAM to TRY ₺ 4.0554284 1 ROAM to JPY ¥ 14.961 1 ROAM to ARS ARS$ 136.8173476 1 ROAM to RUB ₽ 8.0869192 1 ROAM to INR ₹ 8.7252552 1 ROAM to IDR Rp 1,635.0817056 1 ROAM to KRW ₩ 138.912885 1 ROAM to PHP ₱ 5.809855 1 ROAM to EGP ￡E. 4.8443718 1 ROAM to BRL R$ 0.558544 1 ROAM to CAD C$ 0.1376412 1 ROAM to BDT ৳ 12.1862332 1 ROAM to NGN ₦ 152.7408386 1 ROAM to UAH ₴ 4.1581606 1 ROAM to VES Bs 12.26802 1 ROAM to CLP $ 96.94728 1 ROAM to PKR Rs 28.2782848 1 ROAM to KZT ₸ 54.2356198 1 ROAM to THB ฿ 3.2674824 1 ROAM to TWD NT$ 2.9832234 1 ROAM to AED د.إ 0.3660458 1 ROAM to CHF Fr 0.0807894 1 ROAM to HKD HK$ 0.7819616 1 ROAM to MAD .د.م 0.9096288 1 ROAM to MXN $ 1.8830912 1 ROAM to PLN zł 0.3730276 1 ROAM to RON лв 0.4428456 1 ROAM to SEK kr 0.977452 1 ROAM to BGN лв 0.1705554 1 ROAM to HUF Ft 34.9469012 1 ROAM to CZK Kč 2.1464048 1 ROAM to KWD د.ك 0.03052044 1 ROAM to ILS ₪ 0.3381186

Roam Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Roam, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Roam What is the price of Roam (ROAM) today? The live price of Roam (ROAM) is 0.09974 USD . What is the market cap of Roam (ROAM)? The current market cap of Roam is $ 30.57M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of ROAM by its real-time market price of 0.09974 USD . What is the circulating supply of Roam (ROAM)? The current circulating supply of Roam (ROAM) is 306.53M USD . What was the highest price of Roam (ROAM)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Roam (ROAM) is 1.0746 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Roam (ROAM)? The 24-hour trading volume of Roam (ROAM) is $ 665.33K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025 Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!