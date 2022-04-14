ROCKI (ROCKI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into ROCKI (ROCKI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

ROCKI (ROCKI) Information ROCKI is a next-generation music NFT and music streaming service, designed to solve some of the most fundamental problems of the music industry. Powered by the ROCKI token, it is the first platform that rewards both the artists for their streams and the listeners for their participation. Official Website: https://rocki.com Whitepaper: https://rocki.app/file/rocki_whitepaper.pdf Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/address/0xff44b937788215eca197baaf9af69dbdc214aa04 Buy ROCKI Now!

ROCKI (ROCKI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Market Cap: $ 28.89K
Total Supply: --
Circulating Supply: $ 8.06M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): --
All-Time High: $ 0.128706
All-Time Low: $ 0.000738922926928705
Current Price: $ 0.003585

ROCKI (ROCKI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of ROCKI (ROCKI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ROCKI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ROCKI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ROCKI's tokenomics, explore ROCKI token's live price!

