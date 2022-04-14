RONIN (RON) Tokenomics Discover key insights into RONIN (RON), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

RONIN (RON) Information Ronin Network (RON) is the ecosystem token for the Ronin Blockchain. It is used to pay gas fees and to secure the network for both Axie Infinity and future games/products built on the chain. Official Website: https://roninchain.com Whitepaper: https://docs.roninchain.com/basics/white-paper Block Explorer: https://app.roninchain.com/

RONIN (RON) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for RONIN (RON), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 341.29M Total Supply: $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 693.12M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 492.40M All-Time High: $ 4.536 All-Time Low: $ 0.19762703891193972 Current Price: $ 0.4924

RONIN (RON) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of RONIN (RON) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of RON tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many RON tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

