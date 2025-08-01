What is ROOM (ROOM)

OptionRoom is a governable predictor and predictive protocol built on Polkadot. Our goal is to create extensible protocols with multi-purpose cases that extend from Predictor as a Service to other events.

OptionRoom is a governable predictor and predictive protocol built on Polkadot. Our goal is to create extensible protocols with multi-purpose cases that extend from Predictor as a Service to other events.



Additionally, you can:

- Check ROOM staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about ROOM on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your ROOM buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

ROOM Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as ROOM, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of ROOM? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our ROOM price prediction page.

ROOM Price History

Tracing ROOM's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing ROOM's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our ROOM price history page.

ROOM (ROOM) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of ROOM (ROOM) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ROOM token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy ROOM (ROOM)

Looking for how to buy ROOM? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase ROOM on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

ROOM to Local Currencies

ROOM Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of ROOM, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

What is the price of ROOM (ROOM) today? The live price of ROOM (ROOM) is -- USD . What is the market cap of ROOM (ROOM)? The current market cap of ROOM is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of ROOM by its real-time market price of -- USD . What is the circulating supply of ROOM (ROOM)? The current circulating supply of ROOM (ROOM) is -- USD . What was the highest price of ROOM (ROOM)? As of 2025-08-02 , the highest price of ROOM (ROOM) is -- USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of ROOM (ROOM)? The 24-hour trading volume of ROOM (ROOM) is -- USD .

