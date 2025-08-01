More About ROOT

The Root Network Logo

The Root Network Price(ROOT)

The Root Network (ROOT) Live Price Chart

$0.003389
$0.003389$0.003389
-3.41%1D
USD

ROOT Live Price Data & Information

The Root Network (ROOT) is currently trading at 0.003389 USD with a market cap of 10.91M USD. ROOT to USD price is updated in real-time.

The Root Network Key Market Performance:

$ 38.90K USD
24-hour trading volume
-3.41%
The Root Network 24-hour price change
3.22B USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the ROOT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ROOT price information.

ROOT Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of The Root Network for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00011964-3.40%
30 Days$ -0.000684-16.80%
60 Days$ -0.000341-9.15%
90 Days$ -0.002215-39.53%
The Root Network Price Change Today

Today, ROOT recorded a change of $ -0.00011964 (-3.40%), reflecting its latest market activity.

The Root Network 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.000684 (-16.80%), showing the token's short-term performance.

The Root Network 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, ROOT saw a change of $ -0.000341 (-9.15%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

The Root Network 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.002215 (-39.53%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

ROOT Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of The Root Network: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.003192
$ 0.003192$ 0.003192

$ 0.003637
$ 0.003637$ 0.003637

$ 0.1329
$ 0.1329$ 0.1329

-1.08%

-3.40%

-17.89%

ROOT Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 10.91M
$ 10.91M$ 10.91M

$ 38.90K
$ 38.90K$ 38.90K

3.22B
3.22B 3.22B

What is The Root Network (ROOT)

ROOT is the lifeforce of The Root Network. More than just a blockchain, The Root Network is decentralized, community-owned and designed to power and connect digital experiences within Futureverse and beyond.

The Root Network is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your The Root Network investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check ROOT staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about The Root Network on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your The Root Network buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

The Root Network Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as The Root Network, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of ROOT? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our The Root Network price prediction page.

The Root Network Price History

Tracing ROOT's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing ROOT's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our The Root Network price history page.

The Root Network (ROOT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of The Root Network (ROOT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ROOT token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy The Root Network (ROOT)

Looking for how to buy The Root Network? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase The Root Network on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

The Root Network Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of The Root Network, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official The Root Network Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About The Root Network

Disclaimer

