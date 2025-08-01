What is Oasis (ROSE)

Oasis Network is the leading privacy-enabled and scalable layer-1 blockchain network to propel Web3 forward

Oasis Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Oasis, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Oasis What is the price of Oasis (ROSE) today? The live price of Oasis (ROSE) is 0.02524 USD . What is the market cap of Oasis (ROSE)? The current market cap of Oasis is $ 186.89M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of ROSE by its real-time market price of 0.02524 USD . What is the circulating supply of Oasis (ROSE)? The current circulating supply of Oasis (ROSE) is 7.40B USD . What was the highest price of Oasis (ROSE)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Oasis (ROSE) is 0.185 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Oasis (ROSE)? The 24-hour trading volume of Oasis (ROSE) is $ 228.76K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

