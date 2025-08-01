More About ROSE

Oasis Logo

Oasis Price(ROSE)

Oasis (ROSE) Live Price Chart

ROSE Live Price Data & Information

Oasis (ROSE) is currently trading at 0.02524 USD with a market cap of 186.89M USD. ROSE to USD price is updated in real-time.

Oasis Key Market Performance:

$ 228.76K USD
24-hour trading volume
-2.05%
Oasis 24-hour price change
7.40B USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the ROSE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ROSE price information.

ROSE Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Oasis for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0005282-2.05%
30 Days$ +0.00213+9.21%
60 Days$ -0.00452-15.19%
90 Days$ -0.00698-21.67%
Oasis Price Change Today

Today, ROSE recorded a change of $ -0.0005282 (-2.05%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Oasis 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.00213 (+9.21%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Oasis 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, ROSE saw a change of $ -0.00452 (-15.19%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Oasis 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.00698 (-21.67%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

ROSE Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Oasis: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

ROSE Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

What is Oasis (ROSE)

Oasis Network is the leading privacy-enabled and scalable layer-1 blockchain network to propel Web3 forward

Oasis is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Oasis investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check ROSE staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Oasis on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Oasis buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Oasis Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Oasis, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of ROSE? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Oasis price prediction page.

Oasis Price History

Tracing ROSE's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing ROSE's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Oasis price history page.

Oasis (ROSE) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Oasis (ROSE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ROSE token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Oasis (ROSE)

Looking for how to buy Oasis? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Oasis on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

ROSE to Local Currencies

1 ROSE to VND
664.1906
1 ROSE to AUD
A$0.039122
1 ROSE to GBP
0.01893
1 ROSE to EUR
0.0219588
1 ROSE to USD
$0.02524
1 ROSE to MYR
RM0.1075224
1 ROSE to TRY
1.0265108
1 ROSE to JPY
¥3.786
1 ROSE to ARS
ARS$34.6227176
1 ROSE to RUB
2.0464592
1 ROSE to INR
2.2079952
1 ROSE to IDR
Rp413.7704256
1 ROSE to KRW
35.15301
1 ROSE to PHP
1.47023
1 ROSE to EGP
￡E.1.2259068
1 ROSE to BRL
R$0.141344
1 ROSE to CAD
C$0.0348312
1 ROSE to BDT
3.0838232
1 ROSE to NGN
38.6522836
1 ROSE to UAH
1.0522556
1 ROSE to VES
Bs3.10452
1 ROSE to CLP
$24.53328
1 ROSE to PKR
Rs7.1560448
1 ROSE to KZT
13.7247548
1 ROSE to THB
฿0.82661
1 ROSE to TWD
NT$0.7549284
1 ROSE to AED
د.إ0.0926308
1 ROSE to CHF
Fr0.0204444
1 ROSE to HKD
HK$0.1978816
1 ROSE to MAD
.د.م0.2301888
1 ROSE to MXN
$0.4765312
1 ROSE to PLN
0.0943976
1 ROSE to RON
лв0.1120656
1 ROSE to SEK
kr0.247352
1 ROSE to BGN
лв0.0431604
1 ROSE to HUF
Ft8.8435912
1 ROSE to CZK
0.5431648
1 ROSE to KWD
د.ك0.00772344
1 ROSE to ILS
0.0855636

Oasis Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Oasis, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Oasis Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Oasis

