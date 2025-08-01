More About ROUTE

Router Protocol Price(ROUTE)

Router Protocol (ROUTE) Live Price Chart

ROUTE Live Price Data & Information

Router Protocol (ROUTE) is currently trading at 0.0062 USD with a market cap of 2.81M USD. ROUTE to USD price is updated in real-time.

Router Protocol Key Market Performance:

$ 57.52K USD
24-hour trading volume
+0.16%
Router Protocol 24-hour price change
452.67M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the ROUTE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.

ROUTE Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Router Protocol for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.0000099+0.16%
30 Days$ -0.00191-23.56%
60 Days$ -0.00368-37.25%
90 Days$ -0.00406-39.58%
Router Protocol Price Change Today

Today, ROUTE recorded a change of $ +0.0000099 (+0.16%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Router Protocol 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.00191 (-23.56%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Router Protocol 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, ROUTE saw a change of $ -0.00368 (-37.25%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Router Protocol 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.00406 (-39.58%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

ROUTE Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Router Protocol: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

ROUTE Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 2.81M
$ 2.81M$ 2.81M

$ 57.52K
$ 57.52K$ 57.52K

452.67M
452.67M 452.67M

What is Router Protocol (ROUTE)

Router Protocol is a crosschain-liquidity aggregator platform that was built to seamlessly provide bridging infrastructure between current and emerging Layer 1 and Layer 2 blockchain solutions. The goal is to enable users to swap their assets from different networks seamlessly in a near-instant and low-cost manner.

Router Protocol is a crosschain-liquidity aggregator platform that was built to seamlessly provide bridging infrastructure between current and emerging Layer 1 and Layer 2 blockchain solutions. The goal is to enable users to swap their assets from different networks seamlessly in a near-instant and low-cost manner.

Additionally, you can:
- Check ROUTE staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Router Protocol on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Router Protocol buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Router Protocol Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Router Protocol, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of ROUTE? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Router Protocol price prediction page.

Router Protocol Price History

Tracing ROUTE's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing ROUTE's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Router Protocol price history page.

Router Protocol (ROUTE) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Router Protocol (ROUTE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ROUTE token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Router Protocol (ROUTE)

Looking for how to buy Router Protocol? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Router Protocol on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

ROUTE to Local Currencies

1 ROUTE to VND
163.153
1 ROUTE to AUD
A$0.00961
1 ROUTE to GBP
0.00465
1 ROUTE to EUR
0.005394
1 ROUTE to USD
$0.0062
1 ROUTE to MYR
RM0.026412
1 ROUTE to TRY
0.252154
1 ROUTE to JPY
¥0.93
1 ROUTE to ARS
ARS$8.504788
1 ROUTE to RUB
0.502696
1 ROUTE to INR
0.542376
1 ROUTE to IDR
Rp101.639328
1 ROUTE to KRW
8.63505
1 ROUTE to PHP
0.36115
1 ROUTE to EGP
￡E.0.301134
1 ROUTE to BRL
R$0.03472
1 ROUTE to CAD
C$0.008556
1 ROUTE to BDT
0.757516
1 ROUTE to NGN
9.494618
1 ROUTE to UAH
0.258478
1 ROUTE to VES
Bs0.7626
1 ROUTE to CLP
$6.0264
1 ROUTE to PKR
Rs1.757824
1 ROUTE to KZT
3.371374
1 ROUTE to THB
฿0.20305
1 ROUTE to TWD
NT$0.185442
1 ROUTE to AED
د.إ0.022754
1 ROUTE to CHF
Fr0.005022
1 ROUTE to HKD
HK$0.048608
1 ROUTE to MAD
.د.م0.056544
1 ROUTE to MXN
$0.117056
1 ROUTE to PLN
0.023188
1 ROUTE to RON
лв0.027528
1 ROUTE to SEK
kr0.06076
1 ROUTE to BGN
лв0.010602
1 ROUTE to HUF
Ft2.172356
1 ROUTE to CZK
0.133424
1 ROUTE to KWD
د.ك0.0018972
1 ROUTE to ILS
0.021018

Router Protocol Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Router Protocol, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Router Protocol Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Router Protocol

Disclaimer

