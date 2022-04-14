TapDaDoge (RUN) Tokenomics Discover key insights into TapDaDoge (RUN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

TapDaDoge (RUN) Information TapDaDoge is an exciting memecoin with a gaming component. The game's accessible and intuitive features embody the motto "Tap-to-Earn". Join in on the fun by attaining your own Doge characters and overcome obstacles to earn great rewards. TapDaDoge's popularity steadily grows as it gathers over 35,000 members on Telegram and 30,000 followers on X. Official Website: https://tapdadoge.app/ Whitepaper: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1OTcxA0H3xs3SvDDg6pVh5pk4Ucz0eS6XO3Kb6sKFCRI/edit?tab=t.0 Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x8f85f63b76d2c40c7cf3dac19637730d00d37966 Buy RUN Now!

TapDaDoge (RUN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Market Cap: --
Total Supply: --
Circulating Supply: --
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): --
All-Time High: $ 0.00178
All-Time Low: --
Current Price: $ 0.000002

TapDaDoge (RUN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of TapDaDoge (RUN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of RUN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many RUN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand RUN's tokenomics, explore RUN token's live price!

TapDaDoge (RUN) Price History
Analyzing the price history of RUN helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

RUN Price Prediction
Want to know where RUN might be heading? Our RUN price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

