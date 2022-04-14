RunesTerminal (RUNI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into RunesTerminal (RUNI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

RunesTerminal (RUNI) Information Runesterminal aims to support blockchain projects by providing easy-to-use tools and services like a launchpad, block explorer, and token creation platform. We focus on building strong partnerships and offering practical solutions to help developers and investors. Our goal is to make blockchain technology more accessible and widely adopted. Official Website: https://runesterminal.io Block Explorer: https://unisat.io/runes/detail/RUNI%E2%80%A2RUNI%E2%80%A2RUNI%E2%80%A2RUNI

RunesTerminal (RUNI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Market Cap: $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 21.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.19M All-Time High: $ 3.7 All-Time Low: $ 0.04741001370780066 Current Price: $ 0.0568

RunesTerminal (RUNI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of RunesTerminal (RUNI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of RUNI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many RUNI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

