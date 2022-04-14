RocketX exchange (RVF) Tokenomics Discover key insights into RocketX exchange (RVF), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

RocketX exchange (RVF) Information RocketX is the most advanced CEX and DEX aggregator that simplifies access to 300+ DEXS & 6 Top CEXs with $100B+ Liquidity via a single UI and API. We help users compare prices and get the best rates with every swap. Supports interoperability between 100+ blockchains (200+ soon) like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cosmos etc with 1-click cross-chain swap capabilities. Official Website: https://RocketX.exchange Whitepaper: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1jLnHtjdVgKGGDsiyv9SL9GXFB-217Xl5/view?usp=sharing Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x2fb652314c3d850e9049057bbe9813f1eee882d3 Buy RVF Now!

RocketX exchange (RVF) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for RocketX exchange (RVF), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 4.48M $ 4.48M $ 4.48M Total Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 93.69M $ 93.69M $ 93.69M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 4.78M $ 4.78M $ 4.78M All-Time High: $ 0.985 $ 0.985 $ 0.985 All-Time Low: $ 0.01723594 $ 0.01723594 $ 0.01723594 Current Price: $ 0.04781 $ 0.04781 $ 0.04781 Learn more about RocketX exchange (RVF) price

RocketX exchange (RVF) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of RocketX exchange (RVF) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of RVF tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many RVF tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand RVF's tokenomics, explore RVF token's live price!

