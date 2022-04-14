RWA Inc. (RWAINC) Tokenomics Discover key insights into RWA Inc. (RWAINC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

RWA Inc. (RWAINC) Information RWA Inc. is the world's first end-to-end Real World Asset tokenization and trading ecosystem. RWA Inc. is building both a RWA tokenization service, a RWA launchpad/stakingpad, RWA Exchange and an RWA marketplace for trading of Real World Assets in the global market. Already now, RWA Inc. has launched the RWA Launchpad and the RWA Exchange will come live in November 2024. The Marketplace will go live in 2025. Official Website: https://rwa.inc/ Whitepaper: https://www.rwa.inc/whitepaper Block Explorer: https://basescan.org/token/0xe2b1dc2d4a3b4e59fdf0c47b71a7a86391a8b35a Buy RWAINC Now!

RWA Inc. (RWAINC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for RWA Inc. (RWAINC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 5.42M $ 5.42M $ 5.42M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 430.37M $ 430.37M $ 430.37M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 12.60M $ 12.60M $ 12.60M All-Time High: $ 0.1438 $ 0.1438 $ 0.1438 All-Time Low: $ 0.005359634359067181 $ 0.005359634359067181 $ 0.005359634359067181 Current Price: $ 0.0126 $ 0.0126 $ 0.0126 Learn more about RWA Inc. (RWAINC) price

RWA Inc. (RWAINC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of RWA Inc. (RWAINC) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of RWAINC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many RWAINC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand RWAINC's tokenomics, explore RWAINC token's live price!

How to Buy RWAINC Interested in adding RWA Inc. (RWAINC) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy RWAINC, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy RWAINC on MEXC now!

RWA Inc. (RWAINC) Price History Analyzing the price history of RWAINC helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore RWAINC Price History now!

RWAINC Price Prediction Want to know where RWAINC might be heading? Our RWAINC price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See RWAINC token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!