Safe Token Logo

Safe Token Price(SAFE)

Safe Token (SAFE) Live Price Chart

$0.4392
$0.4392
-2.85%
USD

SAFE Live Price Data & Information

Safe Token (SAFE) is currently trading at 0.4396 USD with a market cap of 272.73M USD. SAFE to USD price is updated in real-time.

Safe Token Key Market Performance:

$ 396.60K USD
24-hour trading volume
-2.85%
Safe Token 24-hour price change
620.41M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the SAFE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SAFE price information.

SAFE Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Safe Token for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.012884-2.85%
30 Days$ +0.0568+14.83%
60 Days$ -0.0898-16.97%
90 Days$ -0.0462-9.52%
Safe Token Price Change Today

Today, SAFE recorded a change of $ -0.012884 (-2.85%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Safe Token 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0568 (+14.83%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Safe Token 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, SAFE saw a change of $ -0.0898 (-16.97%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Safe Token 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0462 (-9.52%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

SAFE Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Safe Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.438
$ 0.438$ 0.438

$ 0.4704
$ 0.4704$ 0.4704

$ 3.57
$ 3.57$ 3.57

-0.44%

-2.85%

-11.98%

SAFE Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 272.73M
$ 272.73M$ 272.73M

$ 396.60K
$ 396.60K$ 396.60K

620.41M
620.41M 620.41M

What is Safe Token (SAFE)

Safe includes a full stack of account abstraction infrastructure and the industry-standard multi-sig wallet. The project is focused on making every Ethereum account a smart account and enabling new use cases like AI, Staking, Gaming, SocialFi, DeFi, and Payments to flourish with gasless transactions, easy face-ID like logins, onramps, recovery, and more.

Safe Token is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Safe Token investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check SAFE staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Safe Token on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Safe Token buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Safe Token Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Safe Token, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of SAFE? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Safe Token price prediction page.

Safe Token Price History

Tracing SAFE's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing SAFE's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Safe Token price history page.

Safe Token (SAFE) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Safe Token (SAFE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SAFE token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Safe Token (SAFE)

Looking for how to buy Safe Token? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Safe Token on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

SAFE to Local Currencies

1 SAFE to VND
11,568.074
1 SAFE to AUD
A$0.68138
1 SAFE to GBP
0.3297
1 SAFE to EUR
0.382452
1 SAFE to USD
$0.4396
1 SAFE to MYR
RM1.872696
1 SAFE to TRY
17.878532
1 SAFE to JPY
¥65.94
1 SAFE to ARS
ARS$603.016904
1 SAFE to RUB
35.642768
1 SAFE to INR
38.456208
1 SAFE to IDR
Rp7,206.556224
1 SAFE to KRW
612.2529
1 SAFE to PHP
25.6067
1 SAFE to EGP
￡E.21.351372
1 SAFE to BRL
R$2.46176
1 SAFE to CAD
C$0.606648
1 SAFE to BDT
53.710328
1 SAFE to NGN
673.199044
1 SAFE to UAH
18.326924
1 SAFE to VES
Bs54.0708
1 SAFE to CLP
$427.2912
1 SAFE to PKR
Rs124.635392
1 SAFE to KZT
239.041292
1 SAFE to THB
฿14.3969
1 SAFE to TWD
NT$13.148436
1 SAFE to AED
د.إ1.613332
1 SAFE to CHF
Fr0.356076
1 SAFE to HKD
HK$3.446464
1 SAFE to MAD
.د.م4.009152
1 SAFE to MXN
$8.299648
1 SAFE to PLN
1.644104
1 SAFE to RON
лв1.951824
1 SAFE to SEK
kr4.303684
1 SAFE to BGN
лв0.751716
1 SAFE to HUF
Ft154.027048
1 SAFE to CZK
9.460192
1 SAFE to KWD
د.ك0.1345176
1 SAFE to ILS
1.490244

Safe Token Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Safe Token, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Safe Token Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Safe Token

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

