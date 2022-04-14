Safe Token (SAFE) Tokenomics
Safe includes a full stack of account abstraction infrastructure and the industry-standard multi-sig wallet. The project is focused on making every Ethereum account a smart account and enabling new use cases like AI, Staking, Gaming, SocialFi, DeFi, and Payments to flourish with gasless transactions, easy face-ID like logins, onramps, recovery, and more.
Understanding the tokenomics of Safe Token (SAFE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SAFE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SAFE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Safe Token (SAFE) Price History
Analyzing the price history of SAFE helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.
SAFE Price Prediction
Want to know where SAFE might be heading? Our SAFE price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
