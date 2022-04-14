Safe Token (SAFE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Safe Token (SAFE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Safe Token (SAFE) Information Safe includes a full stack of account abstraction infrastructure and the industry-standard multi-sig wallet. The project is focused on making every Ethereum account a smart account and enabling new use cases like AI, Staking, Gaming, SocialFi, DeFi, and Payments to flourish with gasless transactions, easy face-ID like logins, onramps, recovery, and more. Official Website: https://safe.global/ Whitepaper: https://docs.gnosis-safe.io/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x5aFE3855358E112B5647B952709E6165e1c1eEEe Buy SAFE Now!

Safe Token (SAFE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Safe Token (SAFE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 258.40M $ 258.40M $ 258.40M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 620.41M $ 620.41M $ 620.41M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 416.50M $ 416.50M $ 416.50M All-Time High: $ 3.57 $ 3.57 $ 3.57 All-Time Low: $ 0.3478254740805914 $ 0.3478254740805914 $ 0.3478254740805914 Current Price: $ 0.4165 $ 0.4165 $ 0.4165 Learn more about Safe Token (SAFE) price

Safe Token (SAFE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Safe Token (SAFE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SAFE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SAFE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SAFE's tokenomics, explore SAFE token's live price!

How to Buy SAFE Interested in adding Safe Token (SAFE) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy SAFE, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy SAFE on MEXC now!

Safe Token (SAFE) Price History Analyzing the price history of SAFE helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore SAFE Price History now!

SAFE Price Prediction Want to know where SAFE might be heading? Our SAFE price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See SAFE token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!