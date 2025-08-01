More About SAFE4

SAFE4 Price Info

SAFE4 Whitepaper

SAFE4 Official Website

SAFE4 Tokenomics

SAFE4 Price Forecast

SAFE4 History

SAFE4 Buying Guide

SAFE4-to-Fiat Currency Converter

SAFE4 Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

SAFE AnWang Logo

SAFE AnWang Price(SAFE4)

SAFE AnWang (SAFE4) Live Price Chart

$4.683
$4.683$4.683
+0.86%1D
USD

SAFE4 Live Price Data & Information

SAFE AnWang (SAFE4) is currently trading at 4.687 USD with a market cap of 0.00 USD. SAFE4 to USD price is updated in real-time.

SAFE AnWang Key Market Performance:

$ 166.30K USD
24-hour trading volume
+0.86%
SAFE AnWang 24-hour price change
0.00 USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the SAFE4 to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SAFE4 price information.

SAFE4 Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of SAFE AnWang for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.03993+0.86%
30 Days$ -2.06-30.54%
60 Days$ -2.942-38.57%
90 Days$ -3.62-43.58%
SAFE AnWang Price Change Today

Today, SAFE4 recorded a change of $ +0.03993 (+0.86%), reflecting its latest market activity.

SAFE AnWang 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -2.06 (-30.54%), showing the token's short-term performance.

SAFE AnWang 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, SAFE4 saw a change of $ -2.942 (-38.57%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

SAFE AnWang 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -3.62 (-43.58%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

SAFE4 Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of SAFE AnWang: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 4.563
$ 4.563$ 4.563

$ 5.018
$ 5.018$ 5.018

$ 9.21
$ 9.21$ 9.21

-0.07%

+0.86%

-4.39%

SAFE4 Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

$ 166.30K
$ 166.30K$ 166.30K

0.00
0.00 0.00

What is SAFE AnWang (SAFE4)

The SAFE Network is a decentralized, secure payment and privacy computing blockchain system focused on privacy protection. Based on cryptography theory and privacy computing, and guided by technology innovation and application innovation, SAFE 4.0 focuses on privacy protection, strengthens secure payment, optimizes asset privacy, imports cross-chain assets and stable currency, creates SAFESwap trading field, expands more commercial applications, and aims to build a global privacy protection ecosystem.

SAFE AnWang is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your SAFE AnWang investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check SAFE4 staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about SAFE AnWang on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your SAFE AnWang buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

SAFE AnWang Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as SAFE AnWang, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of SAFE4? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our SAFE AnWang price prediction page.

SAFE AnWang Price History

Tracing SAFE4's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing SAFE4's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our SAFE AnWang price history page.

SAFE AnWang (SAFE4) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of SAFE AnWang (SAFE4) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SAFE4 token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy SAFE AnWang (SAFE4)

Looking for how to buy SAFE AnWang? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase SAFE AnWang on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

SAFE4 to Local Currencies

1 SAFE4 to VND
123,338.405
1 SAFE4 to AUD
A$7.26485
1 SAFE4 to GBP
3.51525
1 SAFE4 to EUR
4.07769
1 SAFE4 to USD
$4.687
1 SAFE4 to MYR
RM19.96662
1 SAFE4 to TRY
190.62029
1 SAFE4 to JPY
¥703.05
1 SAFE4 to ARS
ARS$6,429.34538
1 SAFE4 to RUB
380.02196
1 SAFE4 to INR
410.01876
1 SAFE4 to IDR
Rp76,836.05328
1 SAFE4 to KRW
6,527.81925
1 SAFE4 to PHP
273.01775
1 SAFE4 to EGP
￡E.227.64759
1 SAFE4 to BRL
R$26.2472
1 SAFE4 to CAD
C$6.46806
1 SAFE4 to BDT
572.65766
1 SAFE4 to NGN
7,177.62493
1 SAFE4 to UAH
195.40103
1 SAFE4 to VES
Bs576.501
1 SAFE4 to CLP
$4,555.764
1 SAFE4 to PKR
Rs1,328.85824
1 SAFE4 to KZT
2,548.64999
1 SAFE4 to THB
฿153.49925
1 SAFE4 to TWD
NT$140.18817
1 SAFE4 to AED
د.إ17.20129
1 SAFE4 to CHF
Fr3.79647
1 SAFE4 to HKD
HK$36.74608
1 SAFE4 to MAD
.د.م42.74544
1 SAFE4 to MXN
$88.49056
1 SAFE4 to PLN
17.52938
1 SAFE4 to RON
лв20.81028
1 SAFE4 to SEK
kr45.88573
1 SAFE4 to BGN
лв8.01477
1 SAFE4 to HUF
Ft1,642.23106
1 SAFE4 to CZK
100.86424
1 SAFE4 to KWD
د.ك1.434222
1 SAFE4 to ILS
15.88893

SAFE AnWang Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of SAFE AnWang, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official SAFE AnWang Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About SAFE AnWang

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025

Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

August 1, 2025

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off

MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!

July 31, 2025

What is XRP? Complete Guide to Ripple’s Cryptocurrency and Prediction

This comprehensive guide explores everything you need to know about XRP cryptocurrency, from its revolutionary technology and real-world applications to investment considerations and future prospects. Whether you’re a crypto beginner or seasoned investor, you’ll discover how XRP’s unique approach to digital payments is reshaping the global financial landscape.

July 31, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

SAFE4
SAFE4
USD
USD

1 SAFE4 = 4.687 USD

Trade

SAFE4USDT
$4.687
$4.687$4.687
-5.55%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee