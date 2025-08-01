More About SAFFRONFI

Spice Logo

Spice Price(SAFFRONFI)

Spice (SAFFRONFI) Live Price Chart

$33.26
$33.26$33.26
-1.51%1D
USD

SAFFRONFI Live Price Data & Information

Spice (SAFFRONFI) is currently trading at 33.26 USD with a market cap of -- USD. SAFFRONFI to USD price is updated in real-time.

Spice Key Market Performance:

$ 108.55K USD
24-hour trading volume
-1.51%
Spice 24-hour price change
-- USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the SAFFRONFI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SAFFRONFI price information.

SAFFRONFI Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Spice for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.5099-1.51%
30 Days$ +18.26+121.73%
60 Days$ +18.26+121.73%
90 Days$ +18.26+121.73%
Spice Price Change Today

Today, SAFFRONFI recorded a change of $ -0.5099 (-1.51%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Spice 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +18.26 (+121.73%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Spice 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, SAFFRONFI saw a change of $ +18.26 (+121.73%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Spice 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +18.26 (+121.73%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

SAFFRONFI Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Spice: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 33.26
$ 33.26$ 33.26

$ 34.27
$ 34.27$ 34.27

$ 61.34
$ 61.34$ 61.34

-1.31%

-1.51%

-9.28%

SAFFRONFI Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

--
----

$ 108.55K
$ 108.55K$ 108.55K

--
----

What is Spice (SAFFRONFI)

Saffron Finance is a protocol that allows users (i.e. liquidity providers) to have access to customizable and dynamic risk/reward exposures on the pools that they choose to interact with. The protocol's main use case is to act as an intermediary between liquidity providers and lending protocols, where liquidity providers can provide liquidity to lending protocols through various SFI tranches. The protocol's native token SFI is used to gain access to specified tranches on the protocol via staking as well as to govern the protocol.

Spice is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Spice investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check SAFFRONFI staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Spice on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Spice buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Spice Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Spice, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of SAFFRONFI? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Spice price prediction page.

Spice Price History

Tracing SAFFRONFI's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing SAFFRONFI's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Spice price history page.

Spice (SAFFRONFI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Spice (SAFFRONFI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SAFFRONFI token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Spice (SAFFRONFI)

Looking for how to buy Spice? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Spice on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

SAFFRONFI to Local Currencies

1 SAFFRONFI to VND
875,236.9
1 SAFFRONFI to AUD
A$51.553
1 SAFFRONFI to GBP
24.945
1 SAFFRONFI to EUR
28.9362
1 SAFFRONFI to USD
$33.26
1 SAFFRONFI to MYR
RM141.6876
1 SAFFRONFI to TRY
1,352.3516
1 SAFFRONFI to JPY
¥4,989
1 SAFFRONFI to ARS
ARS$45,624.0724
1 SAFFRONFI to RUB
2,697.386
1 SAFFRONFI to INR
2,909.5848
1 SAFFRONFI to IDR
Rp545,245.8144
1 SAFFRONFI to KRW
46,452.2464
1 SAFFRONFI to PHP
1,934.4016
1 SAFFRONFI to EGP
￡E.1,615.4382
1 SAFFRONFI to BRL
R$186.256
1 SAFFRONFI to CAD
C$45.8988
1 SAFFRONFI to BDT
4,063.7068
1 SAFFRONFI to NGN
50,934.0314
1 SAFFRONFI to UAH
1,386.6094
1 SAFFRONFI to VES
Bs4,090.98
1 SAFFRONFI to CLP
$32,262.2
1 SAFFRONFI to PKR
Rs9,429.8752
1 SAFFRONFI to KZT
18,085.7902
1 SAFFRONFI to THB
฿1,089.5976
1 SAFFRONFI to TWD
NT$994.8066
1 SAFFRONFI to AED
د.إ122.0642
1 SAFFRONFI to CHF
Fr26.9406
1 SAFFRONFI to HKD
HK$260.7584
1 SAFFRONFI to MAD
.د.م303.3312
1 SAFFRONFI to MXN
$627.6162
1 SAFFRONFI to PLN
124.3924
1 SAFFRONFI to RON
лв147.6744
1 SAFFRONFI to SEK
kr325.6154
1 SAFFRONFI to BGN
лв56.8746
1 SAFFRONFI to HUF
Ft11,657.63
1 SAFFRONFI to CZK
715.7552
1 SAFFRONFI to KWD
د.ك10.17756
1 SAFFRONFI to ILS
112.7514

Spice Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Spice, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Spice Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Spice

