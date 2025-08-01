What is Sandbox (SAND)

The Sandbox is a virtual world where players can build, own, and monetize their gaming experiences in the Ethereum blockchain using SAND, the platform’s utility token. As a player, you can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. The Sandbox has secured over 50 partnerships including Atari, Crypto Kitties, and Shaun the Sheep to build a fun, creative “play-to-earn” Gaming platform, owned and made by players. The Sandbox aims to bring blockchain into mainstream gaming, attracting both crypto and non-crypto game enthusiasts by offering the advantages of true-ownership, digital scarcity, monetization capabilities, and interoperability.

Sandbox is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Sandbox investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check SAND staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Sandbox on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Sandbox buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Sandbox Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Sandbox, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of SAND? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Sandbox price prediction page.

Sandbox Price History

Tracing SAND's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing SAND's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Sandbox price history page.

Sandbox (SAND) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Sandbox (SAND) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SAND token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Sandbox (SAND)

Looking for how to buy Sandbox? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Sandbox on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

SAND to Local Currencies

1 SAND to VND ₫ 7,415.567 1 SAND to AUD A$ 0.43679 1 SAND to GBP ￡ 0.21135 1 SAND to EUR € 0.245166 1 SAND to USD $ 0.2818 1 SAND to MYR RM 1.200468 1 SAND to TRY ₺ 11.460806 1 SAND to JPY ¥ 42.27 1 SAND to ARS ARS$ 386.556332 1 SAND to RUB ₽ 22.848344 1 SAND to INR ₹ 24.651864 1 SAND to IDR Rp 4,619.671392 1 SAND to KRW ₩ 392.47695 1 SAND to PHP ₱ 16.41485 1 SAND to EGP ￡E. 13.687026 1 SAND to BRL R$ 1.57808 1 SAND to CAD C$ 0.388884 1 SAND to BDT ৳ 34.430324 1 SAND to NGN ₦ 431.545702 1 SAND to UAH ₴ 11.748242 1 SAND to VES Bs 34.6614 1 SAND to CLP $ 273.9096 1 SAND to PKR Rs 79.895936 1 SAND to KZT ₸ 153.234386 1 SAND to THB ฿ 9.22895 1 SAND to TWD NT$ 8.428638 1 SAND to AED د.إ 1.034206 1 SAND to CHF Fr 0.228258 1 SAND to HKD HK$ 2.209312 1 SAND to MAD .د.م 2.570016 1 SAND to MXN $ 5.320384 1 SAND to PLN zł 1.053932 1 SAND to RON лв 1.251192 1 SAND to SEK kr 2.758822 1 SAND to BGN лв 0.481878 1 SAND to HUF Ft 98.737084 1 SAND to CZK Kč 6.064336 1 SAND to KWD د.ك 0.0862308 1 SAND to ILS ₪ 0.955302

Sandbox Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Sandbox, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Sandbox What is the price of Sandbox (SAND) today? The live price of Sandbox (SAND) is 0.2818 USD . What is the market cap of Sandbox (SAND)? The current market cap of Sandbox is $ 725.15M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of SAND by its real-time market price of 0.2818 USD . What is the circulating supply of Sandbox (SAND)? The current circulating supply of Sandbox (SAND) is 2.57B USD . What was the highest price of Sandbox (SAND)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Sandbox (SAND) is 8.48 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Sandbox (SAND)? The 24-hour trading volume of Sandbox (SAND) is $ 1.80M USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025 Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!