What is SANTA by Virtuals (SANTA)

SANTA powers agent payments and rewards across the x402 ecosystem on Base, enabling staking, service payments, and access to agent tooling.

SANTA by Virtuals Price Prediction (USD)

SANTA by Virtuals (SANTA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of SANTA by Virtuals (SANTA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SANTA token's extensive tokenomics now!

SANTA by Virtuals Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of SANTA by Virtuals, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About SANTA by Virtuals How much is SANTA by Virtuals (SANTA) worth today? The live SANTA price in USD is 0.006899 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current SANTA to USD price? $ 0.006899 . Check out The current price of SANTA to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of SANTA by Virtuals? The market cap for SANTA is -- USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of SANTA? The circulating supply of SANTA is -- USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of SANTA? SANTA achieved an ATH price of -- USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of SANTA? SANTA saw an ATL price of -- USD . What is the trading volume of SANTA? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for SANTA is $ 57.27K USD . Will SANTA go higher this year? SANTA might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out SANTA price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

SANTA by Virtuals (SANTA) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8) Type Information 11-05 17:18:00 Industry Updates Ethereum rebounds breaking through $3,300, 24-hour decline narrows to 8.98% 11-05 10:42:00 On-chain Data Over the past 24 hours, global liquidations exceeded $2 billion, with more than 470,000 traders liquidated 11-04 17:22:15 Industry Updates Crypto Fear and Greed Index Falls to 21, Market Enters "Extreme Fear" 11-04 15:40:43 Industry Updates Privacy sector tokens continue to rise, DASH up over 45% in 24h 11-04 13:21:37 Industry Updates Over the past 24 hours, liquidations across the market exceeded $1.2 billion, with more than 320,000 traders liquidated 11-04 05:28:00 Industry Updates Last week, digital asset investment products saw a net outflow of $360 million, with Bitcoin outflows reaching $946 million

