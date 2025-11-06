ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Flip Fest
The live SANTA by Virtuals price today is 0.006899 USD. Track real-time SANTA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore SANTA price trend easily at MEXC now.The live SANTA by Virtuals price today is 0.006899 USD. Track real-time SANTA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore SANTA price trend easily at MEXC now.

More About SANTA

SANTA Price Info

What is SANTA

SANTA Tokenomics

SANTA Price Forecast

SANTA History

SANTA Buying Guide

SANTA-to-Fiat Currency Converter

SANTA Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

SANTA by Virtuals Logo

SANTA by Virtuals Price(SANTA)

1 SANTA to USD Live Price:

$0.006899
$0.006899$0.006899
-9.31%1D
USD
SANTA by Virtuals (SANTA) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-11-06 20:34:45 (UTC+8)

SANTA by Virtuals (SANTA) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.006747
$ 0.006747$ 0.006747
24H Low
$ 0.009011
$ 0.009011$ 0.009011
24H High

$ 0.006747
$ 0.006747$ 0.006747

$ 0.009011
$ 0.009011$ 0.009011

--
----

--
----

-1.08%

-9.31%

-25.50%

-25.50%

SANTA by Virtuals (SANTA) real-time price is $ 0.006899. Over the past 24 hours, SANTA traded between a low of $ 0.006747 and a high of $ 0.009011, showing active market volatility. SANTA's all-time high price is --, while its all-time low price is --.

In terms of short-term performance, SANTA has changed by -1.08% over the past hour, -9.31% over 24 hours, and -25.50% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

SANTA by Virtuals (SANTA) Market Information

--
----

$ 57.27K
$ 57.27K$ 57.27K

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

--
----

--
----

BASE

The current Market Cap of SANTA by Virtuals is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 57.27K. The circulating supply of SANTA is --, with a total supply of --. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is --.

SANTA by Virtuals (SANTA) Price History USD

Track the price changes of SANTA by Virtuals for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00070823-9.31%
30 Days$ -0.000101-1.45%
60 Days$ -0.000101-1.45%
90 Days$ -0.000101-1.45%
SANTA by Virtuals Price Change Today

Today, SANTA recorded a change of $ -0.00070823 (-9.31%), reflecting its latest market activity.

SANTA by Virtuals 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.000101 (-1.45%), showing the token's short-term performance.

SANTA by Virtuals 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, SANTA saw a change of $ -0.000101 (-1.45%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

SANTA by Virtuals 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.000101 (-1.45%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of SANTA by Virtuals (SANTA)?

Check out the SANTA by Virtuals Price History page now.

What is SANTA by Virtuals (SANTA)

SANTA powers agent payments and rewards across the x402 ecosystem on Base, enabling staking, service payments, and access to agent tooling.

SANTA by Virtuals is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your SANTA by Virtuals investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check SANTA staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about SANTA by Virtuals on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your SANTA by Virtuals buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

SANTA by Virtuals Price Prediction (USD)

How much will SANTA by Virtuals (SANTA) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your SANTA by Virtuals (SANTA) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for SANTA by Virtuals.

Check the SANTA by Virtuals price prediction now!

SANTA by Virtuals (SANTA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of SANTA by Virtuals (SANTA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SANTA token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy SANTA by Virtuals (SANTA)

Looking for how to buy SANTA by Virtuals? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase SANTA by Virtuals on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

SANTA to Local Currencies

1 SANTA by Virtuals(SANTA) to VND
181.547185
1 SANTA by Virtuals(SANTA) to AUD
A$0.01055547
1 SANTA by Virtuals(SANTA) to GBP
0.00524324
1 SANTA by Virtuals(SANTA) to EUR
0.00593314
1 SANTA by Virtuals(SANTA) to USD
$0.006899
1 SANTA by Virtuals(SANTA) to MYR
RM0.02883782
1 SANTA by Virtuals(SANTA) to TRY
0.29051689
1 SANTA by Virtuals(SANTA) to JPY
¥1.055547
1 SANTA by Virtuals(SANTA) to ARS
ARS$10.01300163
1 SANTA by Virtuals(SANTA) to RUB
0.55978486
1 SANTA by Virtuals(SANTA) to INR
0.61138938
1 SANTA by Virtuals(SANTA) to IDR
Rp114.98328734
1 SANTA by Virtuals(SANTA) to PHP
0.40593716
1 SANTA by Virtuals(SANTA) to EGP
￡E.0.32646068
1 SANTA by Virtuals(SANTA) to BRL
R$0.03684066
1 SANTA by Virtuals(SANTA) to CAD
C$0.0096586
1 SANTA by Virtuals(SANTA) to BDT
0.84174699
1 SANTA by Virtuals(SANTA) to NGN
9.92655716
1 SANTA by Virtuals(SANTA) to COP
$26.43289759
1 SANTA by Virtuals(SANTA) to ZAR
R.0.11976664
1 SANTA by Virtuals(SANTA) to UAH
0.29017194
1 SANTA by Virtuals(SANTA) to TZS
T.Sh.16.950843
1 SANTA by Virtuals(SANTA) to VES
Bs1.538477
1 SANTA by Virtuals(SANTA) to CLP
$6.498858
1 SANTA by Virtuals(SANTA) to PKR
Rs1.94993336
1 SANTA by Virtuals(SANTA) to KZT
3.62908097
1 SANTA by Virtuals(SANTA) to THB
฿0.22304467
1 SANTA by Virtuals(SANTA) to TWD
NT$0.21311011
1 SANTA by Virtuals(SANTA) to AED
د.إ0.02531933
1 SANTA by Virtuals(SANTA) to CHF
Fr0.0055192
1 SANTA by Virtuals(SANTA) to HKD
HK$0.05360523
1 SANTA by Virtuals(SANTA) to AMD
֏2.6381776
1 SANTA by Virtuals(SANTA) to MAD
.د.م0.06422969
1 SANTA by Virtuals(SANTA) to MXN
$0.12818342
1 SANTA by Virtuals(SANTA) to SAR
ريال0.02587125
1 SANTA by Virtuals(SANTA) to ETB
Br1.05892751
1 SANTA by Virtuals(SANTA) to KES
KSh0.89107484
1 SANTA by Virtuals(SANTA) to JOD
د.أ0.004891391
1 SANTA by Virtuals(SANTA) to PLN
0.02545731
1 SANTA by Virtuals(SANTA) to RON
лв0.03042459
1 SANTA by Virtuals(SANTA) to SEK
kr0.06574747
1 SANTA by Virtuals(SANTA) to BGN
лв0.01165931
1 SANTA by Virtuals(SANTA) to HUF
Ft2.31426955
1 SANTA by Virtuals(SANTA) to CZK
0.14577587
1 SANTA by Virtuals(SANTA) to KWD
د.ك0.002117993
1 SANTA by Virtuals(SANTA) to ILS
0.02242175
1 SANTA by Virtuals(SANTA) to BOB
Bs0.0476031
1 SANTA by Virtuals(SANTA) to AZN
0.0117283
1 SANTA by Virtuals(SANTA) to TJS
SM0.06360878
1 SANTA by Virtuals(SANTA) to GEL
0.01869629
1 SANTA by Virtuals(SANTA) to AOA
Kz6.2946476
1 SANTA by Virtuals(SANTA) to BHD
.د.ب0.002594024
1 SANTA by Virtuals(SANTA) to BMD
$0.006899
1 SANTA by Virtuals(SANTA) to DKK
kr0.04470552
1 SANTA by Virtuals(SANTA) to HNL
L0.18130572
1 SANTA by Virtuals(SANTA) to MUR
0.317354
1 SANTA by Virtuals(SANTA) to NAD
$0.11983563
1 SANTA by Virtuals(SANTA) to NOK
kr0.07009384
1 SANTA by Virtuals(SANTA) to NZD
$0.01214224
1 SANTA by Virtuals(SANTA) to PAB
B/.0.006899
1 SANTA by Virtuals(SANTA) to PGK
K0.02945873
1 SANTA by Virtuals(SANTA) to QAR
ر.ق0.02511236
1 SANTA by Virtuals(SANTA) to RSD
дин.0.70183527
1 SANTA by Virtuals(SANTA) to UZS
soʻm82.13093924
1 SANTA by Virtuals(SANTA) to ALL
L0.57861913
1 SANTA by Virtuals(SANTA) to ANG
ƒ0.01234921
1 SANTA by Virtuals(SANTA) to AWG
ƒ0.0124182
1 SANTA by Virtuals(SANTA) to BBD
$0.013798
1 SANTA by Virtuals(SANTA) to BAM
KM0.01165931
1 SANTA by Virtuals(SANTA) to BIF
Fr20.345151
1 SANTA by Virtuals(SANTA) to BND
$0.0089687
1 SANTA by Virtuals(SANTA) to BSD
$0.006899
1 SANTA by Virtuals(SANTA) to JMD
$1.10625465
1 SANTA by Virtuals(SANTA) to KHR
27.70679794
1 SANTA by Virtuals(SANTA) to KMF
Fr2.938974
1 SANTA by Virtuals(SANTA) to LAK
149.97825787
1 SANTA by Virtuals(SANTA) to LKR
රු2.10329813
1 SANTA by Virtuals(SANTA) to MDL
L0.11804189
1 SANTA by Virtuals(SANTA) to MGA
Ar31.0765455
1 SANTA by Virtuals(SANTA) to MOP
P0.055192
1 SANTA by Virtuals(SANTA) to MVR
0.1062446
1 SANTA by Virtuals(SANTA) to MWK
MK11.9566569
1 SANTA by Virtuals(SANTA) to MZN
MT0.44119105
1 SANTA by Virtuals(SANTA) to NPR
रु0.9775883
1 SANTA by Virtuals(SANTA) to PYG
48.927708
1 SANTA by Virtuals(SANTA) to RWF
Fr10.024247
1 SANTA by Virtuals(SANTA) to SBD
$0.05670978
1 SANTA by Virtuals(SANTA) to SCR
0.09479226
1 SANTA by Virtuals(SANTA) to SRD
$0.26595645
1 SANTA by Virtuals(SANTA) to SVC
$0.06029726
1 SANTA by Virtuals(SANTA) to SZL
L0.11969765
1 SANTA by Virtuals(SANTA) to TMT
m0.0241465
1 SANTA by Virtuals(SANTA) to TND
د.ت0.020414141
1 SANTA by Virtuals(SANTA) to TTD
$0.04670623
1 SANTA by Virtuals(SANTA) to UGX
Sh24.118904
1 SANTA by Virtuals(SANTA) to XAF
Fr3.925531
1 SANTA by Virtuals(SANTA) to XCD
$0.0186273
1 SANTA by Virtuals(SANTA) to XOF
Fr3.925531
1 SANTA by Virtuals(SANTA) to XPF
Fr0.710597
1 SANTA by Virtuals(SANTA) to BWP
P0.09279155
1 SANTA by Virtuals(SANTA) to BZD
$0.01386699
1 SANTA by Virtuals(SANTA) to CVE
$0.66009632
1 SANTA by Virtuals(SANTA) to DJF
Fr1.228022
1 SANTA by Virtuals(SANTA) to DOP
$0.44374368
1 SANTA by Virtuals(SANTA) to DZD
د.ج0.9016993
1 SANTA by Virtuals(SANTA) to FJD
$0.01572972
1 SANTA by Virtuals(SANTA) to GNF
Fr59.986805
1 SANTA by Virtuals(SANTA) to GTQ
Q0.05284634
1 SANTA by Virtuals(SANTA) to GYD
$1.44299484
1 SANTA by Virtuals(SANTA) to ISK
kr0.876173

SANTA by Virtuals Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of SANTA by Virtuals, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About SANTA by Virtuals

How much is SANTA by Virtuals (SANTA) worth today?
The live SANTA price in USD is 0.006899 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current SANTA to USD price?
The current price of SANTA to USD is $ 0.006899. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of SANTA by Virtuals?
The market cap for SANTA is -- USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of SANTA?
The circulating supply of SANTA is -- USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of SANTA?
SANTA achieved an ATH price of -- USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of SANTA?
SANTA saw an ATL price of -- USD.
What is the trading volume of SANTA?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for SANTA is $ 57.27K USD.
Will SANTA go higher this year?
SANTA might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out SANTA price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-11-06 20:34:45 (UTC+8)

SANTA by Virtuals (SANTA) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
11-05 17:18:00Industry Updates
Ethereum rebounds breaking through $3,300, 24-hour decline narrows to 8.98%
11-05 10:42:00On-chain Data
Over the past 24 hours, global liquidations exceeded $2 billion, with more than 470,000 traders liquidated
11-04 17:22:15Industry Updates
Crypto Fear and Greed Index Falls to 21, Market Enters "Extreme Fear"
11-04 15:40:43Industry Updates
Privacy sector tokens continue to rise, DASH up over 45% in 24h
11-04 13:21:37Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, liquidations across the market exceeded $1.2 billion, with more than 320,000 traders liquidated
11-04 05:28:00Industry Updates
Last week, digital asset investment products saw a net outflow of $360 million, with Bitcoin outflows reaching $946 million

Hot News

MEXC Highlights Financial Strength and Enhanced Customer Support in Latest Security Report

November 6, 2025

How Cryptocurrencies are Taxed in Romania 

November 6, 2025

How Cryptocurrencies Are Taxed in Germany

November 6, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

SANTA-to-USD Calculator

Amount

SANTA
SANTA
USD
USD

1 SANTA = 0.006899 USD

Trade SANTA

SANTA/USDT
$0.006899
$0.006899$0.006899
-9.36%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$102,898.17
$102,898.17$102,898.17

-0.79%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,378.86
$3,378.86$3,378.86

-0.57%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$158.22
$158.22$158.22

-1.43%

USDCoin Logo

USDCoin

USDC

$1.0001
$1.0001$1.0001

+0.01%

UCN Logo

UCN

UCN

$1,479.30
$1,479.30$1,479.30

+0.22%

TOP Volume

The cryptocurrencies with the highest trading volume

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$102,898.17
$102,898.17$102,898.17

-0.79%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,378.86
$3,378.86$3,378.86

-0.57%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$2.2904
$2.2904$2.2904

+0.61%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$158.22
$158.22$158.22

-1.43%

Aster Logo

Aster

ASTER

$1.0649
$1.0649$1.0649

-1.87%

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

SN64 Logo

SN64

SN64

$0.00
$0.00$0.00

0.00%

Neuralinker Logo

Neuralinker

NEURALINKER

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

SN51 Logo

SN51

SN51

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Folks Finance Logo

Folks Finance

FOLKS

$3.874
$3.874$3.874

+287.40%

UnifAI Logo

UnifAI

UAI

$0.1393
$0.1393$0.1393

+178.60%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

Arbit Logo

Arbit

ARBT

$0.044000
$0.044000$0.044000

+4,300.00%

UnifAI Logo

UnifAI

UAI

$0.1393
$0.1393$0.1393

+178.60%

Sapien Logo

Sapien

SAPIEN

$0.31512
$0.31512$0.31512

+148.57%

DramaBits Logo

DramaBits

DRAMA

$0.000003745
$0.000003745$0.000003745

+98.35%

DEGENFI Logo

DEGENFI

DEGENFI

$0.00000000011759
$0.00000000011759$0.00000000011759

+80.90%