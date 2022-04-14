Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) Information The Santos FC Fan Token is a BEP-20 utility token designed to revolutionize the fan experience for all Santos FC supporters. The token empowers Santos FC fans to participate in team voting polls, hunt digital collectibles, purchase NFTs, and enjoy gamification features that are tied with fan rewards or great experiences. Official Website: https://www.santosfc.com.br/ Whitepaper: https://research.binance.com/en/projects/santos-fc Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0xA64455a4553C9034236734FadDAddbb64aCE4Cc7 Buy SANTOS Now!

Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 26.88M $ 26.88M $ 26.88M Total Supply: $ 30.00M $ 30.00M $ 30.00M Circulating Supply: $ 12.45M $ 12.45M $ 12.45M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 64.80M $ 64.80M $ 64.80M All-Time High: $ 22.652 $ 22.652 $ 22.652 All-Time Low: $ 1.214084958845856 $ 1.214084958845856 $ 1.214084958845856 Current Price: $ 2.16 $ 2.16 $ 2.16 Learn more about Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) price

Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SANTOS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SANTOS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SANTOS's tokenomics, explore SANTOS token's live price!

