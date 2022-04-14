Stella Armada (SARM) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Stella Armada (SARM), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Stella Armada (SARM) Information Stella Armada is an innovative GameFi project that brings together strategic city building, fleet management, and immersive galactic exploration in a decentralized, player-owned ecosystem. By combining high-quality gameplay with blockchain technology, Stella Armada gives players true ownership of their assets and the ability to earn real rewards through $SARM tokens. Official Website: https://www.stella-armada.xyz/ Whitepaper: https://stella-armada.gitbook.io/stella-armada Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x95eda7e54220c6ebf5a8a0d40672849ff029ca6e Buy SARM Now!

Stella Armada (SARM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Stella Armada (SARM), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: -- -- -- Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: -- -- -- FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 0.0485 $ 0.0485 $ 0.0485 All-Time Low: -- -- -- Current Price: $ 0.0001024 $ 0.0001024 $ 0.0001024 Learn more about Stella Armada (SARM) price

Stella Armada (SARM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Stella Armada (SARM) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SARM tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SARM tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SARM's tokenomics, explore SARM token's live price!

