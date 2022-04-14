SATS (SATS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into SATS (SATS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

SATS (SATS) Information SATS is a BRC20 token on Bitcoin. Official Website: https://satscoin.vip/ Block Explorer: https://ordinalswallet.com/inscription/9b664bdd6f5ed80d8d88957b63364c41f3ad4efb8eee11366aa16435974d9333i0 Buy SATS Now!

SATS (SATS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for SATS (SATS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 78.06M Total Supply: $ 2,100.00T Circulating Supply: $ 2,100.00T FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 78.06M All-Time High: $ 0.0000009771 All-Time Low: $ 0.00000000705287601 Current Price: $ 0.00000003717

SATS (SATS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of SATS (SATS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SATS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SATS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SATS's tokenomics, explore SATS token's live price!

