What is Soulbound TV (SBX)

Soulbound.TV is a next-gen livestreaming platform merging Twitch-like interactivity with advanced Web3 features to deepen streamer to viewer engagement and monetize IP, time and attention effectively. Think Twitch, with advanced crypto-enabled functionality and innovation. Soulbound defines and leads a new vertical in Web3: StreamFi - where attention becomes capital, and interaction becomes value.

Soulbound TV (SBX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Soulbound TV (SBX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SBX token's extensive tokenomics now!

What is Soulbound TV (SBX)? Soulbound.TV is a next-gen livestreaming platform merging Twitch-like interactivity with advanced Web3 features to deepen streamer to viewer engagement and monetize IP, time and attention effectively. Think Twitch, with advanced crypto-enabled functionality and innovation. Soulbound defines and leads a new vertical in Web3: StreamFi - where attention becomes capital, and interaction becomes value.

