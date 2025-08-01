More About SCA

Scallop Logo

Scallop Price(SCA)

Scallop (SCA) Live Price Chart

$0.1254
$0.1254$0.1254
-1.02%1D
USD

SCA Live Price Data & Information

Scallop (SCA) is currently trading at 0.1254 USD with a market cap of 14.93M USD. SCA to USD price is updated in real-time.

Scallop Key Market Performance:

$ 65.32K USD
24-hour trading volume
-1.02%
Scallop 24-hour price change
119.04M USD
Circulating supply

SCA Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Scallop for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.001292-1.02%
30 Days$ +0.0182+16.97%
60 Days$ +0.0007+0.56%
90 Days$ -0.0357-22.17%
Scallop Price Change Today

Today, SCA recorded a change of $ -0.001292 (-1.02%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Scallop 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0182 (+16.97%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Scallop 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, SCA saw a change of $ +0.0007 (+0.56%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Scallop 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0357 (-22.17%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

SCA Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Scallop: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.1166
$ 0.1166$ 0.1166

$ 0.1327
$ 0.1327$ 0.1327

$ 1.5473
$ 1.5473$ 1.5473

+0.07%

-1.02%

+12.06%

SCA Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 14.93M
$ 14.93M$ 14.93M

$ 65.32K
$ 65.32K$ 65.32K

119.04M
119.04M 119.04M

What is Scallop (SCA)

Scallop is the pioneering Next Generation peer-to-peer Money Market for the Sui ecosystem and is also the first DeFi protocol to receive an official grant from the Sui Foundation. By emphasizing institutional-grade quality, enhanced composability, and robust security, we are dedicated to building a dynamic money market that offers high-interest lending, low-fee borrowing, AMM, and digital asset self-administration tool on a unified platform and offering an SDK for professional traders.

Scallop Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Scallop, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of SCA? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Scallop price prediction page.

Scallop Price History

Tracing SCA's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing SCA's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Scallop price history page.

Scallop (SCA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Scallop (SCA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SCA token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Scallop (SCA)

SCA to Local Currencies

1 SCA to VND
3,299.901
1 SCA to AUD
A$0.19437
1 SCA to GBP
0.09405
1 SCA to EUR
0.109098
1 SCA to USD
$0.1254
1 SCA to MYR
RM0.534204
1 SCA to TRY
5.100018
1 SCA to JPY
¥18.81
1 SCA to ARS
ARS$172.016196
1 SCA to RUB
10.167432
1 SCA to INR
10.969992
1 SCA to IDR
Rp2,055.737376
1 SCA to KRW
174.65085
1 SCA to PHP
7.30455
1 SCA to EGP
￡E.6.090678
1 SCA to BRL
R$0.70224
1 SCA to CAD
C$0.173052
1 SCA to BDT
15.321372
1 SCA to NGN
192.036306
1 SCA to UAH
5.227926
1 SCA to VES
Bs15.4242
1 SCA to CLP
$121.8888
1 SCA to PKR
Rs35.553408
1 SCA to KZT
68.188758
1 SCA to THB
฿4.10685
1 SCA to TWD
NT$3.750714
1 SCA to AED
د.إ0.460218
1 SCA to CHF
Fr0.101574
1 SCA to HKD
HK$0.983136
1 SCA to MAD
.د.م1.143648
1 SCA to MXN
$2.367552
1 SCA to PLN
0.468996
1 SCA to RON
лв0.556776
1 SCA to SEK
kr1.227666
1 SCA to BGN
лв0.214434
1 SCA to HUF
Ft43.937652
1 SCA to CZK
2.698608
1 SCA to KWD
د.ك0.0383724
1 SCA to ILS
0.425106

Scallop Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Scallop, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Scallop Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Scallop

