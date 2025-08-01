More About SCARCITY

SCARCITY (SCARCITY) Live Price Chart

SCARCITY Live Price Data & Information

SCARCITY (SCARCITY) is currently trading at 0.0961 USD with a market cap of 0.00 USD. SCARCITY to USD price is updated in real-time.

SCARCITY Key Market Performance:

$ 36.48K USD
24-hour trading volume
-0.72%
SCARCITY 24-hour price change
0.00 USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the SCARCITY to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SCARCITY price information.

SCARCITY Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of SCARCITY for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.000697-0.72%
30 Days$ +0.0188+24.32%
60 Days$ -0.0636-39.83%
90 Days$ -0.0782-44.87%
SCARCITY Price Change Today

Today, SCARCITY recorded a change of $ -0.000697 (-0.72%), reflecting its latest market activity.

SCARCITY 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0188 (+24.32%), showing the token's short-term performance.

SCARCITY 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, SCARCITY saw a change of $ -0.0636 (-39.83%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

SCARCITY 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0782 (-44.87%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

SCARCITY Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of SCARCITY: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

SCARCITY Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

What is SCARCITY (SCARCITY)

Scarcity is DESOC, or decentralized social media platform.It was designed and developed to solve the problems inherent in existing centralized social applications and media by creating a social media without a centralized entity.

SCARCITY Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as SCARCITY, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of SCARCITY? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our SCARCITY price prediction page.

SCARCITY Price History

Tracing SCARCITY's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing SCARCITY's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our SCARCITY price history page.

SCARCITY (SCARCITY) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of SCARCITY (SCARCITY) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SCARCITY token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy SCARCITY (SCARCITY)

SCARCITY to Local Currencies

1 SCARCITY to VND
2,528.8715
1 SCARCITY to AUD
A$0.148955
1 SCARCITY to GBP
0.072075
1 SCARCITY to EUR
0.083607
1 SCARCITY to USD
$0.0961
1 SCARCITY to MYR
RM0.409386
1 SCARCITY to TRY
3.907426
1 SCARCITY to JPY
¥14.415
1 SCARCITY to ARS
ARS$131.824214
1 SCARCITY to RUB
7.79371
1 SCARCITY to INR
8.406828
1 SCARCITY to IDR
Rp1,575.409584
1 SCARCITY to KRW
134.217104
1 SCARCITY to PHP
5.589176
1 SCARCITY to EGP
￡E.4.667577
1 SCARCITY to BRL
R$0.53816
1 SCARCITY to CAD
C$0.132618
1 SCARCITY to BDT
11.741498
1 SCARCITY to NGN
147.166579
1 SCARCITY to UAH
4.006409
1 SCARCITY to VES
Bs11.8203
1 SCARCITY to CLP
$93.217
1 SCARCITY to PKR
Rs27.246272
1 SCARCITY to KZT
52.256297
1 SCARCITY to THB
฿3.148236
1 SCARCITY to TWD
NT$2.874351
1 SCARCITY to AED
د.إ0.352687
1 SCARCITY to CHF
Fr0.077841
1 SCARCITY to HKD
HK$0.753424
1 SCARCITY to MAD
.د.م0.876432
1 SCARCITY to MXN
$1.813407
1 SCARCITY to PLN
0.359414
1 SCARCITY to RON
лв0.426684
1 SCARCITY to SEK
kr0.940819
1 SCARCITY to BGN
лв0.164331
1 SCARCITY to HUF
Ft33.68305
1 SCARCITY to CZK
2.068072
1 SCARCITY to KWD
د.ك0.0294066
1 SCARCITY to ILS
0.325779

