S.C. Corinthians FT (SCCP) Information The S.C. Corinthians Fan Token allows $SCCP fans to have a tokenized share of influence on club decisions. Fans can engage in a wide variety of club decisions and in doing so, earn rewards and money can't-buy-experiences. Official Website: https://socios.com/ Block Explorer: https://chiliscan.com/token/0x20BFeab58f8bE903753d037Ba7e307fc77c97388 Buy SCCP Now!

S.C. Corinthians FT (SCCP) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for S.C. Corinthians FT (SCCP), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 134.00K $ 134.00K $ 134.00K Total Supply: $ 20.00M $ 20.00M $ 20.00M Circulating Supply: $ 4.52M $ 4.52M $ 4.52M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 592.40K $ 592.40K $ 592.40K All-Time High: $ 0.9 $ 0.9 $ 0.9 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.02962 $ 0.02962 $ 0.02962 Learn more about S.C. Corinthians FT (SCCP) price

S.C. Corinthians FT (SCCP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of S.C. Corinthians FT (SCCP) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SCCP tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SCCP tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SCCP's tokenomics, explore SCCP token's live price!

