Smoking Chicken Fish (SCF) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Smoking Chicken Fish (SCF), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Smoking Chicken Fish (SCF) Information Smoking Chicken Fish is a meme coin on the Solana chain Official Website: https://smokingchickenfish.xyz Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/GiG7Hr61RVm4CSUxJmgiCoySFQtdiwxtqf64MsRppump Buy SCF Now!

Smoking Chicken Fish (SCF) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Smoking Chicken Fish (SCF), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 6.05M $ 6.05M $ 6.05M Total Supply: $ 999.92M $ 999.92M $ 999.92M Circulating Supply: $ 999.91M $ 999.91M $ 999.91M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 6.05M $ 6.05M $ 6.05M All-Time High: $ 0.39999 $ 0.39999 $ 0.39999 All-Time Low: $ 0.002600777060820652 $ 0.002600777060820652 $ 0.002600777060820652 Current Price: $ 0.006054 $ 0.006054 $ 0.006054 Learn more about Smoking Chicken Fish (SCF) price

Smoking Chicken Fish (SCF) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Smoking Chicken Fish (SCF) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SCF tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SCF tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SCF's tokenomics, explore SCF token's live price!

How to Buy SCF Interested in adding Smoking Chicken Fish (SCF) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy SCF, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy SCF on MEXC now!

Smoking Chicken Fish (SCF) Price History Analyzing the price history of SCF helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore SCF Price History now!

SCF Price Prediction Want to know where SCF might be heading? Our SCF price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See SCF token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!