Scotty AI on Solana Logo

Scotty AI on Solana Price(SCOTTYV2)

Scotty AI on Solana (SCOTTYV2) Live Price Chart

$0.00000192
$0.00000192$0.00000192
-1.53%1D
USD

SCOTTYV2 Live Price Data & Information

Scotty AI on Solana (SCOTTYV2) is currently trading at 0.00000192 USD with a market cap of -- USD. SCOTTYV2 to USD price is updated in real-time.

Scotty AI on Solana Key Market Performance:

$ 1.96K USD
24-hour trading volume
-1.53%
Scotty AI on Solana 24-hour price change
-- USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the SCOTTYV2 to USD price on MEXC.

SCOTTYV2 Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Scotty AI on Solana for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0000000298-1.53%
30 Days$ -0.00000212-52.48%
60 Days$ -0.00004518-95.93%
90 Days$ -0.00019808-99.04%
Scotty AI on Solana Price Change Today

Today, SCOTTYV2 recorded a change of $ -0.0000000298 (-1.53%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Scotty AI on Solana 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.00000212 (-52.48%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Scotty AI on Solana 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, SCOTTYV2 saw a change of $ -0.00004518 (-95.93%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Scotty AI on Solana 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.00019808 (-99.04%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

SCOTTYV2 Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Scotty AI on Solana: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.00000167
$ 0.00000167$ 0.00000167

$ 0.0000022
$ 0.0000022$ 0.0000022

$ 0.0014699
$ 0.0014699$ 0.0014699

+1.05%

-1.53%

-36.00%

SCOTTYV2 Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

--
----

$ 1.96K
$ 1.96K$ 1.96K

--
----

What is Scotty AI on Solana (SCOTTYV2)

In the wild west of crypto, one name stands above the rest—Scotty the AI. More than just a memecoin, Scotty is an AI-powered guardian, trader, and degen companion, designed to navigate the chaos of the blockchain with intelligence, speed, and meme-fueled precision.

Scotty AI on Solana is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Scotty AI on Solana investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check SCOTTYV2 staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Scotty AI on Solana on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Scotty AI on Solana buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Scotty AI on Solana Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Scotty AI on Solana, Bitcoin, or Ethereum.

Scotty AI on Solana Price History

Tracing SCOTTYV2's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time.

Scotty AI on Solana (SCOTTYV2) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Scotty AI on Solana (SCOTTYV2) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy.

How to buy Scotty AI on Solana (SCOTTYV2)

Looking for how to buy Scotty AI on Solana? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Scotty AI on Solana on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

SCOTTYV2 to Local Currencies

1 SCOTTYV2 to VND
0.0505248
1 SCOTTYV2 to AUD
A$0.000002976
1 SCOTTYV2 to GBP
0.00000144
1 SCOTTYV2 to EUR
0.0000016704
1 SCOTTYV2 to USD
$0.00000192
1 SCOTTYV2 to MYR
RM0.0000081792
1 SCOTTYV2 to TRY
0.0000780672
1 SCOTTYV2 to JPY
¥0.000288
1 SCOTTYV2 to ARS
ARS$0.0026337408
1 SCOTTYV2 to RUB
0.000155712
1 SCOTTYV2 to INR
0.0001679616
1 SCOTTYV2 to IDR
Rp0.0314754048
1 SCOTTYV2 to KRW
0.0026815488
1 SCOTTYV2 to PHP
0.0001116672
1 SCOTTYV2 to EGP
￡E.0.0000932544
1 SCOTTYV2 to BRL
R$0.000010752
1 SCOTTYV2 to CAD
C$0.0000026496
1 SCOTTYV2 to BDT
0.0002345856
1 SCOTTYV2 to NGN
0.0029402688
1 SCOTTYV2 to UAH
0.0000800448
1 SCOTTYV2 to VES
Bs0.00023616
1 SCOTTYV2 to CLP
$0.0018624
1 SCOTTYV2 to PKR
Rs0.0005443584
1 SCOTTYV2 to KZT
0.0010440384
1 SCOTTYV2 to THB
฿0.0000628992
1 SCOTTYV2 to TWD
NT$0.0000574272
1 SCOTTYV2 to AED
د.إ0.0000070464
1 SCOTTYV2 to CHF
Fr0.0000015552
1 SCOTTYV2 to HKD
HK$0.0000150528
1 SCOTTYV2 to MAD
.د.م0.0000175104
1 SCOTTYV2 to MXN
$0.0000362304
1 SCOTTYV2 to PLN
0.0000071808
1 SCOTTYV2 to RON
лв0.0000085248
1 SCOTTYV2 to SEK
kr0.0000187968
1 SCOTTYV2 to BGN
лв0.0000032832
1 SCOTTYV2 to HUF
Ft0.00067296
1 SCOTTYV2 to CZK
0.0000413184
1 SCOTTYV2 to KWD
د.ك0.00000058752
1 SCOTTYV2 to ILS
0.0000065088

Scotty AI on Solana Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Scotty AI on Solana, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Scotty AI on Solana Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Scotty AI on Solana

